If the beauty looks at the 78th Annual Golden Globes last weekend was exactly what you needed to feel inspired again, here's even better news: You have even more red carpet moments to feast your eyes on, thanks to the beauty looks from the 26th Critics' Choice Awards.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the event runs similarly to the Golden Globes with a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity arrivals. Diggs presents from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, while others grace television screens across the globe from their living rooms. Unsurprisingly, despite the change this year, A-listers still manage to bring the glam. Take Gal Gadot, who was arguably the most talked-about tonight for her jaw-dropping makeup done by Mélanie Inglessis. And, of course, you can't forget about Amanda Seyfried, who deserved a trophy for her hair, thanks to hairstylist Renato Campora.

Grab a front-row seat on your couch, pop some popcorn, and get ready to see a slew of eye-catching hair and makeup looks. Below, find the best beauty moments from the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

The Best Beauty Moments From The 26th Critics Choice Awards

@jasonbolden

Cynthia Erivo's dark liner, courtesy of makeup artist Terrell Mullin, was arguably just as striking as her Vera Wang gown.

Amanda Seyfried's old Hollywood glam moment was made possible by FEKKAI Artistic Director, Renato Campora, who, according to a press release, "drew inspiration from Berlin 1920s Caberet, channeling Marlene Dietrich and Liza Minnelli." And makeup artist Genevieve Herr was behind the actor's gorgeous makeup.

Gal Gadot's glowy skin and cool side-part perfectly balanced out her frilly Prabal Gurung number.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Actor Dominique Fishback's precise cat-eye and gloss lips shined from Brooklyn, New York.

Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Angela Bassett's dark shadows complemented her glitzy sequin blazer.

Emma Corrin's slightly messy hair made her edgy beauty look even cooler. Of course, this wouldn't be possible without her glam squad, which consisted of makeup artists Florrie White and Daniel Martin.

Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Jameela Jamil's signature curtain bangs made an appearance at the award show. For her makeup, she matched her flushed rosy cheeks to her lip shade.

Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Emily In Paris' Ashley Park arguably won the award for bounciest curls.

Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

In true Zendaya fashion, the star (virtually) arrived in an undone bun with a few of her adorable curls left out.

Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Kyra Sedgwick's bright cherry red pout was a cool contrast to her mustard yellow ensemble.