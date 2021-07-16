Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2021 Couture show was filled with 84 different runway looks, all vibrantly more colorful than the next. There were oversized red feathered headpieces, fuchsia coats layered over neon bottoms, and bright green gowns styled with turquoise gloves. Valentino’s show fulfilled the 2021 Paris’ Haute Couture looks of over-the-top gowns with feather detailing. All the color lived on the catwalk while the guests wore white. The front row stars (who tuned into the show virtually), in particular, had a uniform. Pose actor Mj Rodriguez wore a crisp white-button down shirt with studded beige pumps while other famous faces such as Taraji P. Henson and Emma Roberts followed suit with button-down outfits of their own.

They all wore matching Valentino Uomo shirts in support of the brand’s new couture collection. To dress up their polished tops, the stars accessorized with different versions of Valentino’s Garavani Alcove Top Handle Box Bag and Alcove pumps. Rodriguez and Henson opted for similar color studded pumps and bags while Roberts strayed from the group with an animal-printed purse featuring a red handle. Unlike Rodriguez, Henson and Roberts chose to cinch their waists with Valentino belts. This styling trick demonstrated how easy it is to tweak a button-down shirt in order to make it your own. If the heels and belt look isn’t for you, you can even rock said piece with a pair of chunky dad sneakers and half-tuck the top into your bottoms.

The endless amount of ways to style a simple white button-down is proof enough that this piece should already be in your wardrobe. It can be called upon at a moment’s notice for work or casual meet-ups, and it appears to be runway-approved too. (Can you imagine this item paired with jeans and platform boots next season? You will look amazing.) If you’re still on the hunt for a perfect, polished button-down shirt, you can get the Valentino option, as spotted on your favorite stars, below.

Mind you, they’re wearing a men’s shirt, but there is a similar women’s oversized version. Also, if you’re nervous about wearing a shirt as a dress, you can shop actual shirtdresses that provide a little more coverage than a cheeky men’s button-down top ahead. A few of these styles even come with a belt so you can recreate Henson and Roberts’ looks. Overall, button-down shirts are incredibly easy to style for summer when you want to be comfortable and put-together.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.