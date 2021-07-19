Celebrated as an opulent showing of high fashion, the amfAR Gala that rounds out the Cannes Film Festival has a reputation for being one of the most glamorous evenings on the red carpet circuit. This year’s event, which carried a film-centric theme of “I Am A Movie Star,” was no exception to the gala’s fashion-forward legacy. Held on July 16 at the Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France, celebrities gathered to raise money and awareness for AIDS research, and the stars once again used the 2021 amfAR Gala red carpet as an opportunity to showcase their finest fashions.

Gowns were cut in high slits per Stella Maxwell and Nina Dobrev and shaped into dramatically voluminous silhouettes as seen on Regina King, Cindy Bruna, and Jessica Wang. In a contemporary gown by Etro, Pose actor Mj Rodriguez represented the ever-persistent 2021 trend of strappy cutouts, while Rachel Brosnahan opted for a statement gown composed of timeless Vivienne Westwood signatures (think expert draping, a sculpted bodice, and an oversized skirt). The color story of the evening was relatively demure in a black and white palette save for a few pops of color found in multi-colored jewels and crystals. Below, find the best looks from the amfAR Gala red carpet, and if you’re craving another dose of refined glamour, peruse through all of the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival.

Mj Rodriguez

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Days after making her Cannes red carpet debut in an ethereal hooded look by Etro, the Emmy-nominated Pose star arrived at the amfAR Gala in a seafoam, strappy cutout gown also by the Italian fashion house.

Regina King

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Regina King arrived at the 2021 amFAR Gala in a black and white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. The custom design featured a shimmering beaded bustier and a voluminous, two-skirt and stole. Styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, King’s look was completed with Boucheron diamond rings and earrings.

Rachel Brosnahan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Styled by Law Roach, Rachel Brosnahan wore a custom-made, peachy gown by Vivienne Westwood and multi-colored jewel drop earrings by Cartier. With her dress’ one-shoulder design, gathered bodice, and voluminous skirt, the actor’s look was quintessential Westwood.

Stella Maxwell

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

For her red carpet appearance at the highly anticipated gala, Stella Maxwell wore a colorful, printed Versace gown with a black sheer overlay.

Cindy Bruna

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Model Cindy Bruna wore a high-low, blazer gown with a puffy white hem by Jean Paul Gaultier, dazzling jewelry by Pomellato, and strappy, lace-up Louboutin heels.

Nina Dobrev

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For the fashion-forward gala, Nina Dobrev wore a strapless dress by Mônot with an angular, pointed bodice and a thigh-high slit. For accessories, Dobrev’s stylist, Kate Young, chose a dark leather Christian Dior clutch and a statement diamond choker from Messika by Kate Moss.

Julianne Hough

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images

Julianne Hough wore a peek-a-boo, off-white gown by Nicolas Jebran and Bvlgari jewels to the annual Cannes gala.

Hana Cross

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The young model wore a black two-piece Mônot look and a sparkling Salvini Gioielli diamond necklace to the amfAR Gala.

Maria Bakalova

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images

For her red carpet ensemble, Bulgarian actor Maria Bakalova turned to Giorgio Armani for a custom-made velvet gown with a pink crystal bodice.

Jessica Wang

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fashion influencer Jessica Wang wore an asymmetrical and voluminous gown by Nicolas Jebran, Bvlgari jewelry, and crisscrossing Aquazarra heels.