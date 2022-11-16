Towards the end of the year like clockwork, bright and shimmery holiday fashion makes a triumphant comeback. Once the celebratory season rolls around, the urge to dress up in glitzy ensembles becomes impossible to resist. Celebrities can relate to this feeling, as evidenced by Michelle Obama and her outfit on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Her holiday look included a turtleneck top that was covered in glimmering gold sequins, which signaled that the former first lady was eager to embrace the season’s signature sparkle and shine energy.

Obama arrived at the studio in a hand-embroidered sequin bodysuit and a pair of blush-hued pants. Her entire look — down to the belt — came straight from the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway. And, it looked virtually identical to the outfit that came down the catwalk. As for shoes, she slipped on a pair of strappy beige sandals to tone down the sparkly ensemble.

Her latest public appearance was part of a promo tour for her latest book: The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which came out on Nov. 15. The title is a follow-up to her best-selling memoir, Becoming, and, in Obama’s own words, reveals the contents of the “personal toolbox” that allows her to overcome her feelings of fear, helplessness, and self-doubt. (Think: habits, practices, physical objects, and more.) “This book is meant to show you what I keep there and why, what I use professionally and personally to help me stay balanced and confident, what keeps me moving forward even during times of high anxiety and stress,” the former first lady wrote in the introduction.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors

For those who love Obama’s festive outfit, you can copy her look with identical items in the edit ahead. And if you need further convincing that sequins are a major fashion trend to try this year, look to stylish A-listers such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, and Amal Clooney who have all rocked the look in 2022. You’ll likely see more of your favorite stars in sequins for the holidays before the year ends, too.