The Red Carpet Looks At ‘The First Lady’ Premiere Had One Thing In Common

On April 14, the A-lister flock gathered at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles to attend a red carpet premiere of The First Lady. The Showtime anthology series is slated to officially air on Sunday, April 17 and has infamously garnered mixed reviews so far. Its star-studded cast members, however, certainly brought their fashion A-game to the event. For starters, Viola Davis wore a red Stella McCartney dress — a look from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection reimagined in a completely different hue. (Davis stars in the show as Michelle Obama, while Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer play the roles of Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, respectively.)

Davis’ outfit was based off a yellow silk gown with padded shoulders and a ruched neckline, originally released as part of Stella McCartney’s Pre-Fall 2022 range. With help of her trusty stylist Elizabeth Stewart, the actor completed her red carpet look with a bedazzled clutch and diamond-encrusted jewelry, including a pair of Kwe Earrings from Matturi. According to the brand, Davis’ jewels were custom-made for her by the founder Satta Matturi as part of the #BlackIsBrilliant project. (The initiative is a partnership between Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD) and a diamond company De Beers Group.)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stella McCartney

As for Anderson, she picked out a hot pink pantsuit from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway collection with help of her stylist, Martha Ward. (The original runway look, which opened the brand’s ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week, was a hot pink maxi gown.) Naturally, she finished with a pair of matching Valentino pumps with a giant rockstud on the toebox.

Meanwhile, stylist Samantha McMillen outfitted her clients, Pfeiffer and Dakota Fanning, in Celine and Rodarte, respectively. Pfeiffer wore a sleek tailored ensemble made up of a double-breasted jacket and cropped pants. She completed her outfit with a calfskin belt with Celine’s signature Triomphe buckle and a pair of vegan leather pumps from PĪFERI. Fanning, who stars in the show as Susan Ford (Gerald Ford’s daughter) wore a lacey gown from Rodarte, plus a pair of two-strap sandals from Jimmy Choo. Lastly, she added a medley of Beladora jewels and teeny bows in her hair to finish the look.

Keep scrolling to see the aforementioned looks for yourself, below.

Gillian Anderson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning