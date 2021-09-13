The Met Gala is all about those head-turning gowns, sure. The outfits — and how they apply to this year’s theme In America: A Lexicon In Fashion — tend to steal the spotlight. But, you can also bet that the jewelry at the 2021 Met Gala is going to be some of the best you’ll see all year. While the first Monday in May has been swapped for the second one in September this year, you can expect designers, celebrities, and models (coming off of New York Fashion Week no less) to bring their A-game when it comes to frosting themselves.

Second to only The Oscars in red carpet fashion, the Met Gala marks an occasion when those walking up the stairs of New York’s Metropolitan Museum can embrace a more playful side of fashion. Ilana Glazer’s choice to wear a light pink gown with bright emerald baubles is a prime example of the kind of out-of-the-box thinking that this occasion will bring. But, not everyone is going for blinding diamonds and maximum karats. In fact, Anna Wintour embraced one of the Fall 2021 runways’ biggest jewelry trends — chunky choker necklaces. If you’re ready to see a level of sparkle that may just blind you through the computer screen, read on for the brightest and boldest jewelry from the biggest night in fashion.

Megan Fox

The actor paired a retro red lip with angular statement earrings.

Cynthia Erivo

It’s hard to know where to look between Erivo’s stunning (and huge) rings, dragon necklace, and sparkling hoops.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross’ bracelets and earrings peeked out subtly.

Lorde

The combination of headdress and dangling earrings was a standout choice.

Storm Reid

Reid chose to layer pink and red necklaces together in a play to match her colorful red carpet ensemble.

Maisie Williams

The actor embraced a goth look for the evening, donning small diamond hoops and a diamond choker with emerald center stone.

Yara Shahidi

Shahidi brought major sparkle to the red carpet opting Cartier Sixiéme Sens High Jewelry Transitional necklace with white and yellow diamonds, and onyx Cartier High Jewelry earrings with platinum, and diamonds.

Eilish added more drama to her peach gown by styling it with eight Cartier diamond pieces including rings, bracelets, and earrings.

Precious Lee

A sparkling collar was the perfect addition to this shimmering ensemble.

Ella Emhoff

Emhoff let her Stella McCartney look shine, keeping her jewelry to pared-back to simple Cartier earrings and layered rings.

Julia Garner

Actor Julia Garner kept her jewelry simple, opting for mismatched sapphire, ruby, and diamond rings and delicate dangling earrings layered on both ears from Harry Winston.

Karlie Kloss

Kloss chose floral earrings to match her red dress with a swirled petal-like collar.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s statement ring is hard to look away from.

Grimes

Grimes went for a futuristic look with dangling droplet earrings.

Amanda Gorman

Co-chair Amanda Gorman coordinated her shimmering makeup to her shimmering hairpiece and, and diamond and sapphire earrings and ring.

Anna Wintour

Vogue EIC Wintour chose an oversized, chunky choker necklace to contrast the ruffled neckline of her floral gown.

Timothee Chalamet

The co-chair took a non-traditional jewelry approach, layering two vintage Cartier brooches from the 1920’s onto his white trousers.

Keke Palmer

Palmer’s chunky chain earrings with red gemstones stood out against her shimmering turtleneck Sergio Hudson gown.

Emma Chamberlain

To tie in her retro, shimmering look, Chamberlain opted for simple round earrings.

Ilana Glazer

The Broad City actor contrasted her light gown with emerald jewelry.

Bee Carrozzini

Wintour’s daughter chose a single strand of diamonds around her neck and drop earrings made of diamonds and rubies.

More to come...