The Duchess of Cambridge, a celebrated outfit repeater, has once again pulled a look from her personal fashion archive. On Nov. 18, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance in London, a yearly event that raises funds for performers in need across the United Kingdom. For the occasion, Middleton rifled through her closet to pluck out a long-sleeved emerald Jenny Packham gown — a shimmering number she first wore on a 2019 visit to Pakistan. Despite being a few years old, Middleton’s green dress at the 2021 Royal Variety Performance embodied two of this year’s most compelling fashion trends: high-shine formal ensembles and opulent jewel tones.

Like her fashion moment from 2019, her styling of the Jenny Packham gown was pared back and understated. Middleton wore a pair of golden Missoma fan earrings and carried a green clutch that perfectly matched the hue of her verdant gown. Clearly, the duchess deemed bold accessories as unnecessary, as her shimmering dress naturally drew everyone’s eyes toward her. And that’s not all. The royal’s gown also featured — get this — shoulder pads! (A design that’s bound to cause a debate between those who love it and those who dislike the style.)

However, hers were only slightly peaked, so the 1980s-era detail offered only subtle drama. Given that ‘80s-inspired outfits — think stirrup pants, bright colors, and, yes, shoulder-padded volume — are indeed making their way back into the fashion trend cycle, Middleton clearly has her finger on the pulse.

Middleton wearing her Jenny Packham dress in 2021:

Middleton wearing her Jenny Packham dress in 2019:

Jenny Packham is a clear favorite of Middleton’s when it comes to evening wear. Back in September 2021, when she attended the No Time to Die premiere, the royal donned another sparkly creation by the London-based designer. Middleton wore a heavily sequined golden gown that featured a stunning cape and a plunging V-neckline detail.

If you, like Middleton, want to try your hand at the disco dressing trend via a glittering gown, scroll ahead to shop a few beaded emerald dresses.

