Meghan Markle Styled Skinny Jeans With This Classic Shoe For Her Family Holiday Card

Contrary to what many may presume, the royals aren’t always dressed up for public appearances. Think about Kate Middleton’s blue jeans from & Other Stories, or the many sporty-chic outfits Princess Diana donned in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Recently, another member of the high-profile family demonstrated her penchant for pared-down attire. For her holiday card outfit, Meghan Markle wore an ultra casual sweater-and-jeans ensemble. This look fits right in with her life in California, as the aforementioned combo is a comfy go-to for street style stars and non-fashion gals alike in both LA and New York.

On Dec. 23, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 holiday card, featuring a family portrait by Alexi Lubomirski — a fashion photographer who famously took the couple’s engagement and wedding photos. When picking an outfit for the impactful occasion, Markle decided to stick to her minimalist aesthetic and opted for a deliberately casual look: A navy blue turtleneck sweater, blue skinny jeans, and a pair of beige ballet flats. Prince Harry and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, followed suit and also wore denim, which they teamed with crisp button-down shirts. It’s very possible that their outfits were uncomplicated by design, as the flashy attire would likely detract from the special moment captured by Lubomirski.

In addition, this was the first time the couple shared an image of their daughter, the six-month-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. In the holiday card photo that was reportedly taken over the summer, Lilibet wore a white dress to compliment Archie’s white top. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the couple wrote. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.” The holiday card came alongside the announcement of several donations made to organizations that “honor and protect families” such as Team Rubicon, Humanity Crew, and Paid Leave for All.

By now, it has become clear that the Duchess has a penchant for minimal style. She has a soft spot for polished basics like sweaters and coats, especially from brands with an understated aesthetic: Think about her Global Citizen Festival outfit from September 2021, which included a wool coat from Emporio Armani and a slinky turtleneck sweater from The Row, both in a deep navy blue. Markle’s mossy green look from inside the 2021 Time 100 issue was equally streamlined (both turtleneck top and trousers came from The Row.)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While the maker of Markle’s exact sweater and jeans remains unknown for the time being, you can easily recreate the royal’s outfit with a pair of medium wash jeans and a navy mock neck sweater. For optimal likeness, shop from Markle-approved brands like J.Crew or FRAME, ahead.

