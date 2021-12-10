Kate Middleton Chose A Surprising Dress For The Family Christmas Card

If there’s any family that curates perfectly coordinated ensembles it’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s. Although photos with only the royal parents and their kids are rare to see, when they do pop up it’s an adorable sight. (Who could forget the heartwarming video of them all wearing coordinated green jackets?) This year, Prince William and Kate Middleton kept their tradition of sharing their Christmas card photo on Instagram. Instead of the cozy sweaters they wore in their 2020 Christmas photo, for 2021 Kate Middleton’s Christmas card dress was a less formal look that coordinated with the rest of the family’s ensembles.

The annual Cambridge Christmas card tends to feature the group posed together outside, forgoing stiff portraits for something a bit more lively. This year the photo was from a family vacation in Jordan, with the charming bunch posing in front of a stone background. Prince George and Prince Louis coordinated with their dad in polo shirts and shorts in both blue and army green. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte wore a dress with her fashionable mother. The family’s blue and green looks while coordinated still managed to capture the individual style of each member.

Middleton’s long-sleeve button-down dress is not only a versatile piece, as the shade is the perfect transitional color, but the style could be worn year-round. (She also has a knack for upcycling past dresses into new looks, so you can bet this item will show up again in the future.) It seamlessly fits for a casual holiday event with tall boots, or you could dress it up for a formal gathering with heels and a blazer. She styled the dress with a small gold pendant necklace.

While Middleton’s exact holiday dress is unknown at the moment, there are other flowy numbers to shop, below. If you liked Middleton’s long-sleeve look there’s an ivory look from Zellie For She and a jazzy multi-green option from Veronica Beard as well. There are also two short-sleeve versions: a Free People’s plum-colored lace piece and a black velvet cutout from SEA’s. You can easily style any of these maxi dresses for any upcoming festivities because of their versatile hues, so browse through to find the one.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.