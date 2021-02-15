Valentine's Day is — at best — a celebration of love in all forms, so it was the ideal time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to share the latest chapter of their love story: A new family member. On Sunday People featured Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement, which confirmed that the couple will soon be expecting a little brother to son Archie.

As some diehard royals followers may already know, nearly exactly 37 years ago to the date (February 13th, 1984), Princess Diana announced her second pregnancy as well — at the time she was expecting Harry. And this wouldn't be the first time the couple gave a sweet nod to Harry's mom. Meghan's engagement ring, for example, features diamonds from Diana's personal jewelry collection and she sported the princess's aquamarine ring after her wedding ceremony.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend and photographer Misan Harriman shared shared a beautiful black and white maternity photo on his Instagram the same day — taken remotely via iPad — another sentimental detail surfaced. The flowy, light-colored dress Meghan is wearing as she touches her belly was actually a custom design by Wes Gordon, the creative director for Carolina Herrara, that was created when she was pregnant with her first son, Archie. This isn't that surprising for the duchess, who's no stranger to recycling past pieces (her elegant white winter coat and her go-to sneaker are just a few of many instances), but this maternity dress seems to have an even deeper meaning behind it.

Another reason this occasion is especially joyous for the family is that Meghan shared news of her miscarriage over the summer in a New York Times op-ed, detailing her heartbreak over the loss. Here's hoping the couple, who have been particularly private since forgoing their royal titles and settling down in Santa Barbara, California (neighbors of Oprah, no less), will soon divulge a few more details of their new addition — at very least some peeks of Meghan's inevitably chic maternity style.