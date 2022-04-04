This $8 Eyeliner Was The Star Of Megan Thee Stallion's Grammys Glam

Fun-loving, impossibly talented, and always committed to showing out on the red carpet, Megan Thee Stallion is the(e) one celebrity you want at every single event possible. Her red carpet looks — including her ensemble choices and beauty picks — are always simultaneously timeless, trendy, and so uniquely Meg that they become inspiration fodder for months afterward. Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys makeup is the perfect example. While hairstylist (and close friend) Kellon Deryck kept Megan’s hair long, silky-straight, and classic, makeup artist Lauren Child played around with some brilliant eyeliner shapes and placements to add a devilishly charming flair to the rapper’s jewel-trimmed, animal print-perfect Cavalli gown.

The H-Town Hottie was both a presenter and honored nominee at the awards show and, as such, came prepared with a quick-change second outfit for the ceremony — a sexy-sophisticated one-shoulder gown with ab-baring cutouts — which means Child and Deryck’s work was designed to complement both looks, the second being the black Versace number Meg wore in her on-stage skit with Dua Lipa. Of course, though, the top glam team not only made it happen but also created one of the night’s most memorable beauty moments in the process. And Child was kind enough to provide a complete breakdown of Megan’s makeup to help fans get the look at home.

Created using a slew of Revlon products, Child explains in a release that the makeup look was inspired by graphic shapes and tropical temperatures — perfect for this time of year. “Complementing her animal print dress, we made her ultra-black and dramatic cat-eye the focus. We decided to go with light shades on the lid and browns in the crease to sculpt and provide a softly shaped background to her graphic liner,” she says. “Layering golden bronze highlights on the high points of her face and body, we accentuated her dreamy skin to complete this bold but lush look.”

To lay down the immaculate, wear-proof base for the rest of the makeup, Child first used the ColorStay Foundation in two shades for a custom color blend before creating golden-bronze highlights on Megan’s cheekbones, shoulders, collarbones, and other high points of the face and body with the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette in shades Heat Wave and Bring The Heat. The Grammys is all about the glow, though, so Child emphasized that highlight even further with an additional layer of SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter in shade Twilight Gleam.

The star of Megan’s look was undoubtedly her incredible exaggerated cat-eye, ever so slightly curled up at the ends for an almost devil horn-like appearance — anyone else immediately draw a line between the makeup and Megan’s Something For Thee Hotties EP cover? To begin building out the dramatic eye makeup, Child first laid down a neutral shade, the color Tantrum from the So Fierce! Prismatic Palette before using the So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner in Midnight Mystery to form those razor-sharp wings. After further defining the wings with the ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen, Child gave Megan ultra-fluttery, voluminous lashes with the So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara.

For her lips, Child kept things true to Megan’s signature lip liner-gloss combo, starting off with the ColorStay Lip Liner in Chocolate before filling them out with a one-two punch of Super Lustrous Créme Lipstick in Bare It All (a gorgeous peachy-nude) and Super Lustrous The Gloss in Sandstorm for maximum shimmer.

Though Megan didn’t take home an award last night, she still won the evening — and her all-time great red carpet look, immortalized forever online, is proof. Below, shop everything you need to get the dramatic glam look for yourself.

