It’s clear that everyone brought their fashion A-game to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. On the red carpet, Olivia Rodrigo (who won the Best New Artist award) stunned in a figure-hugging Vivienne Westwood dress while Hailey Bieber kept it minimalist/elegant in Saint Laurent. The fashion continued on stage, once all the stars were inside, with one major moment making a splash. While presenting the aforementioned award, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion stunned in matching Versace dresses at the 2022 Grammys.

The two wore black maxi dresses with chunky gold Medusa medallion necklaces that wrapped around their necks. Versace’s trademark clothing pin design trailed down the sides of both looks. Lipa and Stallion playfully bantered back and forth on stage about their coordinating ensembles, with Stallion saying, “you stole my look,” and Lipa responding: “well, I was told I had the exclusive....”

To make the entire scene even more interesting and hilarious, Donatella Versace herself got up on stage to remove a piece of fabric from each singer’s look, thereby instantly transforming their dresses into “different” outfits. Lipa wore a mini LBD while Stallion’s end dress had a longer asymmetrical cut. Post transformation, Stallion quipped: “we both look like winners” — and they did indeed. You can see the whole scene for yourself, below, which was too cute for words:

For award show enthusiasts, you’ll recognize this on-screen moment was a brilliant recreation of a similar iconic one between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, where they both wore matching Vera Wang dresses. Instagram account Diet Prada called this out, and provided a clip of the original iconic moment for your viewing pleasure:

After watching the clips, if you thought Lipa and Stallion’s energies on stage felt natural — like they were BFFs — that’s because the two certainly enjoy each other’s company. The duo recently collaborated together in a music video for “Sweetest Pie,” which, if you have not heard yet, will quickly become one of your go-to dance songs this summer. (Funnily enough, they both wore coordinating black outfits in the video too.)

Though the Grammys fashion moment between the two entertainers appear to be a one-off skit for now, here’s hoping the duo stuns in more matching outfits in the future. Lipa, after all, is a huge fan of Versace (she wore Versace on the Grammys red carpet, earlier in the evening too) and likely will pass along the good word about the label to her friend Stallion.