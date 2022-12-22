You can always count on Megan Fox to make a fashion statement. As of late, the actor has stepped out of her sartorial comfort zone by ditching her laid-back off-duty ensembles for more eye-catching attire — think neon-hued matching sets and Barbiecore-inspired ensembles. For those who love her current style era, you don’t want to miss Fox’s recent sequin miniskirt look, which she wore for date night with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The couple had dinner at Catch Steak LA earlier this week and, per usual, pulled off a set of impossible-to-miss coordinating ensembles.

Fox’s glitzy, low-rise skirt came from Danielle Guizio and she already owns several pieces from the brand. She teamed it with a corset in a dainty, wallpaper-like floral print from WeWoreWhat. Then, she layered a fuzzy pink sweater, which was embellished with feathers at the collar and sleeves, on top. And for shoes, she picked out a pair of baby pink high-heeled sandals, then finished the look with a matching faux fur bag from Bluemarine.

Meanwhile, MGK put together an all-white look that echoed the furry elements in his fiancée’s OOTD. The singer wore a fluffy bucket hat and an oversized coat, plus a fuzzy crop top underneath. Kelly went casual on the bottom with a pair of white joggers and patterned combat boots. (Peep the pink soles here, which also matched Fox’s outfit!) Lastly, he accessorized with a medley of silver jewels and a string of pearls around his neck.

HEDO / BACKGRID

As evidenced above, it appears that Fox is experimenting with her style by adding in shimmery pieces into her street style outfits — perhaps she feels inspired by the holiday season? Earlier in December 2022, for instance, she wore a crystal-embellished top from Rubin Singer for her and Kelly’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. On that occasion, she teamed her glitzy top with a set of baggy denim co-ords, which made the look feel more casual.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you feel inspired by Fox’s Y2K meets Regencycore date-night outfit, recreate her look with the pieces below.