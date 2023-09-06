If it seems like everyone is going red for fall, that’s because they are. And while the more natural cowboy copper is the unofficial hair color of the season, it seems it might be overshadowed by bolder crimsons, which are indeed leaving their mark as well. The latest celebrity to go for the extreme side of the trend’s spectrum is none other than Megan Fox, who debuted a dramatic red long bob on Sept. 5.

The actor, who has sported long russet locks all summer shocked the masses with an electric maroon mane that hit just above her shoulders. The look was dubbed “The red velvet bob” by the stylist behind the transformation, Dimitris Giannetos, in an Instagram post. “Major hair change for Megan.” He goes on to walk followers through his process for getting the stark color, which employed Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair dye in the Valentine shade, mixed with flaming red shades.”

Indeed, in addition to bright scarlet, Lime Crime’s color offerings include all manor of extreme shades from bubblegum pink to periwinkle blue. But it goes without saying that Fox’s Valentine option will likely be the product du jour of the season, sure to sell out once this look goes viral.

While almost overshadowed by her hair color, Fox’s bob is also worth noting. The soft, effortless waves, split right down the middle, indeed read very French and nod to yet another hair trend experiencing a renaissance of sorts this year. Just last week Jennifer Love Hewitt chopped her long blonde locks into a chin-length coppery brown bob. And, weeks prior, both Emma Stone and Kim Kardashian took similar leaps, embracing a platinum blonde choppy bob and chocolate chin-grazing cut respectively. So, yes, it seems the style has legs and is positioned for take off.

If Fox’s flaming red cut is right up your alley, tell your stylist to sharpen those scissors and shop the hair dyes responsible below before everyone else does.