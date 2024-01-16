Something’s apparently shifted the moment the clock struck midnight and flipped the world into 2024. Seemingly overnight, all sorts of long-enduring beauty trends slipped out of the spotlight, only for an entirely new batch to take over. Someone of it is just fun, viral silly-ness (that “Mob Wife” aesthetic transfixing teens on TikTok?) but a lot of it is rather applicable. For all the evidence needed that the winds of change are here, just look to Megan Fox’s Valentine’s Day nails. As one of Hollywood’s preeminent manicure muses, it’s rare to see the star without a long, intricate set, usually dressed up with ultra-fine details that reflect her own quirky style. Fox’s new nails, though, are a rather major departure from her norm — but are no less enviable.

Fox’s go-to celebrity nail artist, Brittney Boyce, posted an early preview of the look over on her Instagram, the close-up videos perfect for taking in the subtleties of the sweet set. The most eye-catching element, of course, are the 3D, opalescent hearts placed in the center of each glossy, nude-polished nail. But really, what’s most notable about the new manicure is its length and shape. Fox’s nails are filed into soft, natural-looking ovals, their tips only peeking out about a half-inch over her tattooed fingertips.

Longtime fans of Fox know that the more relaxed shape and style is pretty much a complete 180 from the manicures she’s worn throughout the 2020s. Always walking that edgy-elegant tightrope, Fox seemed to (formerly) favor extra-long lengths and sharp stiletto tips or squared-off ends.

A sampling of Fox’s 2023 manicures. (+) @nails_of_la (+) @nails_of_la (+) @nails_of_la INFO 1/3

This is about as close to fully natural as it gets for the stylish star, and it happens to be right on trend. Toward the second half of 2023, celebrities and civilians alike started gravitating toward shorter nails, with some on TikTok going so far as to call long, almond-shaped nails “millennial” — that’s social media teen speak for out of style. Many experts refute that lengthier nails will ever fully fall out of favor, but if there were ever a bellwether for what the masses really want, it’s Fox’s always-excellent beauty looks.