Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have a lot in common. First, there are the relationships with their respective boyfriends, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly (who, by the way, recently collaborated together on MGK’s new album Born with Horns and they even got matching tattoos.) Then, there’s Kardashian and Fox’s rockstar-glam sense of style — both love a good leather piece and wear coordinating looks with their partners. The pair’s friendship was taken to the next level when both Kardashian and Fox appeared in a SKIMS campaign. (SKIMS was launched by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.)

The two posed in several undergarments from the brand’s best-selling Cotton line. SKIMS aficionados will quickly identify the bralette and thong styles worn by the two BFFs in the campaign imagery — they’re wearing a variety of matching tops and bottoms in the Cotton Rib and Cotton Jersey styles. Given the intimate nature of the photo shoot (Kardashian and Fox bared it all for the cameras), this moment solidified their friendship forever. In fact, Fox wrote on her Instagram: “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough 🖤 Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims. To this, Kardashian responded with an equally as sweet comeback: “This lifetime and the next 🖤.”

(+) Courtesy of SKIMS (+) Courtesy of SKIMS INFO 1/2

Members of the Kardashian family, naturally, make it into many of the SKIMS campaigns. The fact that Fox was chosen to co-star in this particular one, though, signifies a strong tie between her and the Kardashians. Will the two have even more twinning style moments? You’ll have to stay tuned for further developments, but don’t be surprised if they start sharing a closet together. In the meantime, scroll ahead to shop the exact SKIMS Cotton pieces Kardashian and Fox wore in their new campaign, below. If you’re wondering how they actually fit IRL, check out TZR editors candid reviews on the pieces.

