Ever since their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have always been in the celebrity spotlight. But more recently, the twins — who have now turned their clothing label The Row into one of the most sought after global luxury brands — have become much more elusive and prefer to keep a very low profile. In fact, there are hardly any recent photos of the Olsen sisters from the last few years, let alone in 2026. So when a photographer spotted them in a rare street style moment yesterday in Midtown Manhattan on April 30, it was all the more of a sight to behold.

The sisters walked side by side and, naturally, twinned in coordinating looks. Ashley wore a pair of blue wash denim while Mary-Kate opted for silk trousers — both likely from The Row. They both wore black trench coats, along with their own differentiating scarves and sunglasses. Perhaps almost as unlikely than seeing the twins themselves, were their rare alligator top-handle bags that are perpetually out of stock.

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Mary-Kate carried the Lady Bag, which retails for a whopping $33,000.00 (and unless, you’re Jennifer Lawrence — good luck finding it), while Ashley held the Agnes 15. Their street style outing fell perfectly in line with their own brand ethos: rare, minimalist, and “quiet luxury.”

The Olsens might not attend major red carpet events like The Met Gala or Vanity Fair Oscar Party like they used to, but their style will forever remain the millennial blueprint.