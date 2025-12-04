Ahead of the 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina in February, Ralph Lauren just revealed a sneak peek at Team USA’s uniforms for the opening and closing ceremony parades. The classic Americana brand has been the outfitter for the U.S. teams since 2008 and this marks its 10th consecutive Games.

This time around, Ralph Lauren went for traditional, heritage-inspired design codes for the opening ceremony — classic winter white wool coats with wooden toggles, an iconic American flag-emblazoned turtleneck sweater, and sleek tailored wool trousers. The closing ceremony look, however, features a bit more modern elements including a color-blocked puffer jacket, bold oversized Team USA graphics, and crisp white utility pants.

“Our design philosophy has always been about creating dreams and telling stories through style, and these uniforms, both timeless and modern, reflect the passion, optimism, and relentless pursuit of excellence that embody the American spirit,” says David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation, in an official press release. “With Milan — one of the great fashion capitals — as this year’s backdrop, we sought to honor the city’s creative spirit while staying true to the enduring style that defines Ralph Lauren.”

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held in Milano and Cortina, Italy, from Feb. 6 through the 22nd next year. The Paralympic Winter Games will follow from Mar. 6 through the 15th. It will feature 116 medal events, with seven new ones added to the roster for 2026, including men's and women's dual moguls in freestyle skiing, the return of the men's and women's doubles in luge, men's and women's team alpine combined, women's large hill individual in ski jumping, and mixed relay team in skeleton.