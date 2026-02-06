The Opening Ceremony at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games kicked things off on Feb. 6, marking the start of the 25th edition of the global sporting event that only comes around once every four years. And since this time the host country is Italy, the ceremony obviously showed off a blend of Italian pride and culture, which, of course, includes fashion. Epic Italian style was on display as well as some familiar faces, including local fashion icon, Donatella Versace, who was spotted on the red carpet, alongside a number of fellow celebrities.

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti took part in the ceremony itself, following behind models outfitted in red, white, and green Giorgio Armani suits in a tribute to the famed Italian designer, who died last year. The moment was a major nod to Italy’s influence on the fashion industry as a whole.

The host country is always front and center, but the Olympics have never been just a local affair. Global celebrities like Usher, Michelle Yeoh, and Team USA Winter Olympic legend Shaun White were all present. Fans were also pleasantly surprised to see Mariah Carey take the stage, wearing a white and silver sequined gown by Roberto Cavalli with a feathered boa as she performed a song entirely in Italian.

As for the athletes, Team USA was outfitted by Ralph Lauren, who has been dressing American olympic athletes for more than two decades.

Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who has touched down at what is already shaping up to be the most stylish Winter Olympic Games yet.

Charlize Theron

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Mariah Carey

PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Roberto Cavalli.

Donatella Versace

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Usher

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Shaun White

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Marisa Tomei

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Sydney Carlson

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Katherine Lanasa

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Stanley Tucci

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Sunghoon

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

More to come...