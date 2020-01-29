January is coming to an end and you may be tempted to buy a new outerwear piece to get you through the rest of winter. In which case, you won't want to miss the opportunity to snag Margot Robbie's tan coat from Mango. The Oscar nominee recently sported a streamlined style from the wallet-friendly retailer, and surprisingly it's still up for grabs in just about every size. And even if you don't necessarily need a new coat, this double-breasted style is a smart addition to any wardrobe.

While Robbie has been snapped in an array of glamorous gowns this month for awards shows, the actress went with a more pared back, polished look for a night out in London. The A-lister was photographed leaving the exclusive Annabel's club in a head-to-toe neutral outfit that was understated elegance at its finest. And while her entire ensemble was effortlessly chic, it was the long-line belted Mango coat draped over her shoulders that really pulled it all together.

Ringing in for just $229.99, the versatile, belted topper is one of those timeless pieces you can wear season after season. Furthermore, its rich color, minimal design, and classic silhouette make it look much more expensive than it actually is — so it'll not only dress up more laidback looks but it'll also fit right in with your pricier pieces.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

The Bombshell star executed an inspiring, high-low look for her evening out, styling her affordable topper with a luxe, midi-length ivory sweater-dress from The Row. She finished off her sophisticated, neutral-hued outfit with a white Chanel quilted box-bag, a set of small hoop earrings, and a pair of pointy-toe mules from Pierre Hardy.

When it came to her glam, the actress opted for her signature natural, glowy makeup look — adding a dash of blush and a dusty-rose hue to her pout. She completed the effortless look by pulling her golden locks back into a loose, wispy low bun.

Robbie's ensemble goes to show that simple pieces can still create standout looks. And you can easily recreate this swoon-worthy outfit with the help of the below Mango coat. Continue on to scoop up one for yourself before it sells out.