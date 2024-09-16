Thanks to stars like Beyoncé and Bella Hadid, the viral cowboy-cool aesthetic has gained a ton of attention this year. However, the Western-inspired vibes certainly aren’t new to the celebrity circuit. Complete with cowboy boots, bolo ties, and rhinestone cowboy hats, the trademark look has been synonymous with Kacey Musgraves’ career since long before Cowboy Carter broke its first record. And now, the country singer is taking her signature style to the next level. On September 16, Musgraves’ collaboration with Reformation dropped online, complete with 17 enviable pieces to help you channel her newest country-ified era: Americana cottagecore.

Bright and early on September 14, a week after the North America leg of her Deeper Well Tour began in Pennsylvania, Musgraves shared the news with her 2.6 million Instagram followers, claiming that the new collection was “made for frolicking.” Marking her first collaboration with a fashion brand, Musgraves’ Reformation collection was inspired by her musical evolution as well as her latest album, Deeper Well. “Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle,” Musgraves tells TZR. “Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of Deeper Well into a new, wearable dimension.” This partnership is a longtime coming for the Grammy winner — she frequently features Reformation staples in her on-stage rotation.

According to a press release, the capsule collection is made up of 17 “earthy and pastoral” essentials, including autumnal dresses, versatile knitwear, and timeless outerwear, as well as a few footwear options. The brand described the collection as a singular desirable aura, think “poetry reading in the English countryside, featuring warm plaids, rich silks and suedes, dainty lace details and vintage-inspired denim.” To no surprise, Musgraves modeled a slew of styles herself, starting with the Stella Silk Dress in ivory alongside the Franklin Knee Boot in light brown. In the next shot, the A-lister posed in the Stella Silk Dress once again in the middle of the heavenly countryside. This time, she chose the burgundy version of the lace-embellished midi dress, the black Franklin Knee Boots, and the plaid Cotswolds Coat — all must-haves for fall.

(+) Courtesy of Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation (+) Courtesy of Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation INFO 1/2

For the next close-up, Musgraves went a more classic country route in a double-denim co-ord. She sat in front of a rustic barn in Reformation’s Deeper Well Denim Shirt and the coordinating wide-leg jeans. The denim monochrome didn’t stop there — the style muse slipped on the Kittie Lace-Up Boots in the same light-wash finish. Given her penchant for matching sets, it comes as no surprise that Musgraves spotlighted a few in her Reformation line. First, the “Golden Hour” singer twirled in the Magnolia Two Piece, complete with a brown and white checkered print across a bow-embellished crop top and the complementary maxi skirt. Then, she switched out the patterned pieces for the Sutton Top and the Buxton Skirt, both of which were crafted out of deadstock fabric made from 50% polyester and 50% wool. Knee-high socks and the Franklin Knee Boot rounded out her fall-ready ‘fit. Prices range from a $28 headscarf to $498 knee-high boots.

(+) Courtesy of Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation (+) Courtesy of Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation (+) Courtesy of Kelly Christine Sutton for Reformation INFO 1/3

The best part about the Musgraves-approved drop? The entire collection is available to shop now. Shop TZR’s standouts via the curated edit below, while you still can — that is.