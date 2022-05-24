Mandy Moore’s Cool Take On Winged Liner Is Thanks To This $4 Amazon Find

Mandy Moore has come a long way from her teen pop star past life when bright blonde hair and frosty pink lipstick were the bedrock of her early 2000s beauty looks. Nowadays, the This Is Us actor delivers classic glam moments with ease (and without ever appearing to age even a single second). She doesn’t typically get too experimental with her looks, but her recent blue eyeliner is a subtly eye-catching upgrade from the traditional winged liner — and you’ll definitely want to copy it this summer.

To celebrate the series finale of Moore’s hit NBC drama, celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian created a gorgeous eyeliner look to match her navy blue Salvatore Ferragamo suit. “An absolute ❣️joy❣️ working with @mandymooremm,” Bedrossian wrote in an Instagram caption. In the photo series, Moore is all smiles while showing off her dainty navy blue cat eye, pink blush, and nude lip color.

Bedrossian also graciously shared the exact products she used on the star. For her flawless base, she applied the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation, a cult favorite beloved for its naturally radiant finish. She then added a rosy glow with the Danessa Myricks Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette. It’s not clear which of the two palettes Bedrossian went with (or which individual shades she used), but she was certainly successful in giving Moore a dewy glow. For the star of the show, Bedrossian used the Almay All-Day Intense Gel Eyeliner in Nocturnal Navy, a stunning blue shade that popped against Moore’s fair skin. The makeup artist finished the look off with the Buxom Lash Volumizing Mascara, the Moira Beauty Signature Lip Pencil in 002 Barely Blossom, and the Shiseido Color Gel Lip Balm in Bamboo.

To accompany her radiant makeup look, hairstylist Matthew Collins gave Moore a dramatic side part and cascading waves, the back of which he tucked delicately into her suit jacket for an effortlessly cool vibe. “MANDY 💙@mandymooremm looking stunning in blue with soft waves and an effortless hair tuck,” Collins said in his own Instagram post.

Ahead, check out the lineup of products Bedrossian used to create Moore’s latest glam — including the navy blue liner that’s just $4.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.