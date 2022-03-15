Yes, You Do Need New Makeup Brushes & This Newly Launched Set Is Perfect

According to the calendar, this month marks the official beginning of spring, and though it might not feel like it, it’s certainly something worth celebrating. So why not ring in the excitement with a makeup restock? — you know you need one. The best new makeup releases of March 2022 include everything from complexion staples, colorful eyeshadow palettes, and new makeup brushes — there’s even some totally new brands in the mix.

The term “Spring Cleaning” isn’t usually in reference to makeup products but the concept couldn’t be better applied in this category. Think about it: though you may have splurged on new makeup for the holidays or maybe even indulged in the new year’s biggest launches back in January, chances are you still have some near-empty products from years ago that you still reach for every now and then — it’s usually staples like mascara and brushes that are often forgotten in a new makeup haul. This month brands are flooding the shelves (virtual and IRL) with some much needed updates to popular makeup cornerstones so you can finally upgrade that 5-year-old tube of mascara.

Next to mascara, lipstick is another mainstay worth refreshing and thankfully Dior revamped their iconic Dior Addict lipstick to be better than ever, including refillable bullets to cut down on packaging waste. Gwen Stefani is also giving lipstick lovers something to talk about with her just-dropped beauty line, GXVE by Gwen Stefani, which of course includes her signature red lipstick.

Ahead, dive into all the newness and get excited about your spring makeup routine.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.