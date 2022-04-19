Feeling stuck in a makeup rut? Get ready for a hearty dose of inspiration courtesy of Florence Pugh’s navy blue eyeliner. The actor stepped out for the premiere of the upcoming film The Northman with a liner look that’s so simple yet unbearably chic. By swapping out traditional black eyeliner for a cool shade of navy blue (which matched her stunning cutout dress by David Koma), Pugh put a subtle twist on a classic look, while still bringing her signature edge to the red carpet.

The liner, courtesy of makeup artist Nikki DeRoest, was certainly the standout element of the look. The navy pigment was every so slightly winged out for a delicate effect, while the lower lash line was smoky and intense. DeRoest finished off the look with bronzed skin and a neutral lipstick shade, and fluffy brows that the makeup artist gushed over in an Instagram post. “Thank you Flo for having the best brows on the planet that bring me so much joy,” she said in the caption.

For her hair, Pugh’s stylist Peter Lux struck a gorgeous balance between sleek and textured. Her short strands were parted to the side, with soft, wavy pieces framing her face and the rest of her hair was slicked back. “Textured, relaxed up-dos are one of my favourite looks,” Lux said in an Instagram post. “Playing with hi-shine, sleek texture on the sides and a beachy texture for the lengths for an easy elegance.”

Pugh’s navy blue eyeliner marks yet another take on the classic cat-eye look to pop up lately. Last year, the reverse cat-eye trend took TikTok by storm, suggesting that maybe people have been neglecting the lower lash line for far too long. Zoë Kravitz served up a variety of cat-eye moments on her ultra-glamorous press tour for The Batman, but her soft brown eyeliner was a seriously sweet spin on her signature look.

It’s nearly impossible to get tired of a style as iconic as black winged eyeliner, but there’s no shortage of ways to mix it up if the mood should strike you. Pugh’s navy interpretation might just be the cool-toned twist you need for your summer makeup refresh.