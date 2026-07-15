(Celebrity)
Lupita Nyong'o’s Gold Lace Dress Could Launch 1,000 Ships
Helen of Troy would approve.
On her last red carpet for The Odyssey, Lupita Nyong’o pulled out all the stops with a gilded dress in New York City. It was a perfectly fitting look for the star, who plays Helen of Troy — regarded in Greek mythology as the most beautiful woman in the world — and her twin sister, Clytemnestra, in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming action epic.
For the occasion at AMC Lincoln Square, Nyong’o shone in a light gold floral lace dress from Nicholas Oakwell Couture. The shimmering piece was cinched by a corseted bodice with structured hips, creating a statuesque silhouette. Nyong’o’s longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger knew the star’s final premiere look had to make an impact, and chose a necklace from luxury label Sabyasachi to do just that. Her ornate jewelry included five strands of pearls centered around two massive uncut diamond pendants totaling a whopping 11.21 carats, which were just as eye-catching as her dress. Both statement pieces were complemented by a matching gold tiger-shaped Sabyasachi ring set with a bright blue sapphire.
A wealth of details also abounded in Nyong’o’s final accessory: a custom blue and gold Olympia Le-Tan clutch, which paid tribute to Homer’s The Odyssey. The piece was covered in cloud and compass embroidery, similarly to detailed book clutches Le-Tan has launched at her namesake brand over the years.
In a non-traditional twist, Erlanger ditched designer heels completely, choosing to finish Nyong’o’s premiere outfit with a pair of metallic gold Forevermore sandals from Aldo. The set provided the perfect finishing touch to the star’s look — and with its $110 price tag, the affordable shoe is a celebrity-approved style we’d add to our own wardrobes.
With its dramatic details and high shine, Nyong’o’s golden dress was the perfect finale to her latest red carpet run. Alongside fashionable co-stars like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron, she also proved that The Odyssey has the best-dressed cast of the summer. What could be more fitting for the star playing the most beautiful woman in Greek mythology?