On her last red carpet for The Odyssey, Lupita Nyong’o pulled out all the stops with a gilded dress in New York City. It was a perfectly fitting look for the star, who plays Helen of Troy — regarded in Greek mythology as the most beautiful woman in the world — and her twin sister, Clytemnestra, in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming action epic.

For the occasion at AMC Lincoln Square, Nyong’o shone in a light gold floral lace dress from Nicholas Oakwell Couture. The shimmering piece was cinched by a corseted bodice with structured hips, creating a statuesque silhouette. Nyong’o’s longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger knew the star’s final premiere look had to make an impact, and chose a necklace from luxury label Sabyasachi to do just that. Her ornate jewelry included five strands of pearls centered around two massive uncut diamond pendants totaling a whopping 11.21 carats, which were just as eye-catching as her dress. Both statement pieces were complemented by a matching gold tiger-shaped Sabyasachi ring set with a bright blue sapphire.

A wealth of details also abounded in Nyong’o’s final accessory: a custom blue and gold Olympia Le-Tan clutch, which paid tribute to Homer’s The Odyssey. The piece was covered in cloud and compass embroidery, similarly to detailed book clutches Le-Tan has launched at her namesake brand over the years.

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In a non-traditional twist, Erlanger ditched designer heels completely, choosing to finish Nyong’o’s premiere outfit with a pair of metallic gold Forevermore sandals from Aldo. The set provided the perfect finishing touch to the star’s look — and with its $110 price tag, the affordable shoe is a celebrity-approved style we’d add to our own wardrobes.

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With its dramatic details and high shine, Nyong’o’s golden dress was the perfect finale to her latest red carpet run. Alongside fashionable co-stars like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron, she also proved that The Odyssey has the best-dressed cast of the summer. What could be more fitting for the star playing the most beautiful woman in Greek mythology?