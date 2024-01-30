Louis Vuitton muses like Sophie Turner, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, and Jung Ho-yeon are going to need to save one more front-row seat at the Parisian fashion house’s upcoming runway shows, because the label just recruited another A-list celebrity to join the team. On Jan. 30, Louis Vuitton announced Saoirse Ronan as its newest house ambassador. “Embodying the Maison’s pursuit of creative excellence, the actress embarks on a new collaborative adventure with @NicolasGhesquiere,” the brand shared in an Instagram post this morning.

Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s long-time creative director, also shared some words in a press release. “I have admired Saoirse’s career for many years now, I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays,” he wrote. “And what’s more, behind her talent lies such a charming and bright person.”

A four-time Oscar-nominated actor, Ronan has been flocking to the luxury label for her latest fashion moments. Perhaps you caught a peek of her outfit choice for the Academy Museum Gala last December, where she made her red carpet comeback after being notably absent for over a full year prior (so yes, it made quite the splash). The all-white two-piece look, which is the same outfit Louis Vuitton included in the announcement today, consisted of a sculptural crop top and high-waisted maxi skirt with a thigh-high slip.

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

And this month, the 29-year-old actor attended the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, opting for a full look from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Ronan arrived in a shiny light blue jumpsuit and a polarizing stiletto flip-flop-hybrid.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

Ronan has yet to star in any campaigns for the brand, but we have a feeling it won’t be long until we see her face splashed across its Instagram page (or perhaps on a billboard somewhere on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip).