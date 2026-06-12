Like many of us, Lori Harvey is knee-deep in planning her summer travels. “I have not solidified anything, but I’m definitely going to be somewhere in the South of France,” the model tells TZR. “I’m actually actively getting my looks together right now and shopping for things. I’ve been diving into the archives and finding some really cute Gucci Tom Ford[-era] dresses and Alaïa sandals.” If her getaway to Ibiza last summer is any indication, her 4.6 million and counting Instagram followers are in for a real sartorial treat. When she’s not jetting off to Europe, however, Harvey’s style back home in Los Angeles tends to feel a bit less vibrant and more timeless.

“I love a minimal vibe with a pop, whether that’s a statement bag or a fun shoe,” Harvey explains. Naturally, the model went through an experimental phase, trying various trends on for size. “I look back sometimes and I cringe,” she says with a laugh. These days, she follows a simple fashion rule of thumb. “When I shop, I try to buy things that I think I’ll love in 10 years.”

What pieces currently fit the bill? For starters, a chic, versatile trouser. “A silk or linen pant is my favorite thing to live in during the summer, and then I’ll pair a good top with it, whether it’s a tank or a fun tee,” she says. Another staple in her warm-weather wardrobe is a simple flip-flop. Harvey, like seemingly every stylish celebrity, has been won over by The Row’s luxe take on the sandal. “I like a pair that can go with every outfit and then I can play around with the looks and go about my summer,” Harvey explains.

Harvey has proven to be quite the vintage enthusiast. “I have so many vintage dealers that I’m in contact with from literally everywhere. I have some in New York, Miami, London, and Paris,” the 29-year-old shares. She even turns to the archives for her swimwear, opting for vintage bikinis (see: the leopard print YSL style she wore last summer, sourced from Tab Vintage).

Another key component of Harvey’s wardrobe is activewear (perhaps you’ve seen photos of her en route to pilates?), making her partnership with Oner Active a natural fit. On June 11, the London-based label unveiled a campaign fronted by the model alongside a day-to-night capsule collection dubbed Oner Mode. “I resonate with Oner because they’re all about supporting and uplifting women, and helping women to feel confident in their bodies and sexy,” Harvey shares. “I was really excited when I got the call that they wanted me to be the face of this campaign.”

If she had to choose a favorite piece from the collection, it would be the capris. “I feel like capris are definitely the moment for the summertime,” she says. The model is also drawn to the biker shorts, despite typically avoiding shorts for workouts. Meanwhile, Harvey was pleasantly surprised by the bandeau top. “It’s so flattering and sexy, and literally does not move during your workout, which is insane.”

Courtesy Of Oner Active

Whether your summer plans involve a trip to Europe or endless workout classes, you can count on Harvey for fashion inspiration.