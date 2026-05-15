As soon as the seasons shift, there’s an unmistakable energy circulating through the air — one that deserves to be met with an equally fresh sartorial attitude. And while the natural inclination is to shed layers and embrace lighter fabrics and vibrant colors, this year’s spring/summer 2026 handbags are making a case for something a little unexpected: texture. From sumptuous suede and playful tassels to intricate beading and even natural wood, the season’s most compelling carryalls aren’t just pretty, they actually have something to say.

Take Valentino’s Garavani DeVain shoulder bag as the perfect example: its embroidered design comes in a variety of prints and colorways, becoming the main focal point of any pared-back summer look. And it’s part of a bigger runway moment where heavier materials, like suede calfskin, typically associated with fall or even winter, were seen all over the Parisian runways. Highly anticipated creative director debuts, including Matthieu Blazy at Chanel and Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga demonstrated how well textured accessories can ground a spring silhouette with Chanel’s suede maxi bowling bag and Balenciaga’s Le 7 shoulder bag leading the charge.

Ahead, the season's most texture-forward bags worth adding to your rotation.

Valentino

The Valentino Garavani shoulder bag comes in so many fun patterns and materials, but this green and gold design is like a breath of fresh air. Pair it with any day or night look for a sophisticated, but not-too-serious result.

Hunting Season

Hunting Season is the latest label to incorporate trendy tassels to their satin bucket bag. Wear this as an evening bag with the rope tied up in a knot or crossbody for an effortless daytime ensemble.

Givenchy By Sarah Burton

The Voyou Bucket is the house’s latest take on the Givenchy attitude. Finished with thoughtful details like silver belt buckles and a drawstring closure, this bag is sure to be an instant hit.

Balenciaga

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

As captured on the spring/summer 2026 runway, the Balenciaga Le 7 shoulder bag in brown suede is an updated take on their viral Rodeo design.

Staud

Moda Operandi

Staud’s Port tote is your go-to bag for your casual summer uniform. The striped yellow and brown design is roomy, relaxed, and ready to make any outfit cooler.

Guizio

If you’re looking for a wallet-friendly mini bag, look no further than Guizio’s first-ever handbag collection. This beaded design will carry you wherever the night takes you.

Chanel

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The excitement from Matthieu Blazy’s first Chanel collection from October has yet to die down. Impeccable designs like this Maxi Bowling bag mixed and matched with different textures is precisely why.

Savette

Savette's Symmetry mini in denim suede hits a sweet spot between casual and considered. The structured shape keeps it polished while the material does all the textural heavy lifting.

Jacquemus

Jacquemus

You can always count on Parisian label Jacquemus to start a viral bag trend and the suede Valérie, named after his grandmother, is no exception.

Tory Burch

Handwoven totes are no longer just for the beach. Style them with dresses, skirts, and denim cutoffs to get in on one of the season’s biggest trends.

Aureum

We’re calling it now: The Cassandra clutch, named after Aureum’s founder Cass Dimicco, is summer’s next it-girl bag.

DeMellier

DeMellier

DeMellier’s sleek Stockholm bag is the ideal accessory to keep you organized. With a dedicated laptop compartment and an equally thoughtful exterior design, you’ll never need to go looking for your belongings again.

Vin

When it comes to textured statement pieces, it doesn’t get much bolder than Vin’s natural wood tassel-tail clutch.