Few nail designs have stood the test of time like the French manicure. What makes the style so popular is the fact that it’s extremely versatile. Whether you’re into long or short nails, or you prefer a certain shape — like almond or coffin — there’s a version that fits your vibe. If you’re searching for a more refined, minimalist version of the classic look, consider turning to Lori Harvey for inspiration. The 28-year-old model recently shared a photo of her latest mani to her Instagram story: a micro-French manicure. Instead of the usual thick white line, this style of French features an ultra-thin line right at the edge of your nail, as the name suggests.

Nail artist Jenny Pappa, aka @jenny.jennys on Instagram, crafted the set. Her past clients include model Jasmine Tookes, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, just to name a few. Pappa is known for her minimalist aesthetic, making her the perfect person for this look. She kept Harvey’s nails short, squared them off, and swiped on a milky-nude base. The final result? A light and clean manicure that’s a fit for almost any event or season.

@loriharvey

With the micro-French mani, you can stick with the traditional colorway, like Harvey did, or you could mix it up with a fun pop of color. Even bold, bright shades feel wearable when it’s just a sliver of polish. With so many ways to sport the look, the French manicure is anything but one-note. Just when you think you’ve seen every version, a new spin pops up to keep it feeling fresh.