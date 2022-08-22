Lori Harvey is firmly in her TikTok era. The model and entrepreneur has taken to sharing her beauty routine on the platform, which, needless to say, fans are clamoring for. This week, followers got a peek at Lori Harvey’s hair routine (which is surprisingly simple) as well as her seven-step glowy skin care regimen. “My first voiceover was a little shakey but I’m gonna get the hang of it 🤣,” she wrote alongside the two and a half-minute clip, which has already amassed 1.5 million views. “Sidenote: I normally use sunscreen too but I stayed home today 😬.”

She starts off with the Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Hair Mask, which Harvey says she uses when her hair needs “a little extra TLC.” Next, she uses The Hair Kitchen’s No.5 Rosemary + Mint Hair Growth Oil, which she applies to her scalp and massages in. “I’m not necessarily trying to grow my hair out right now, I just love this oil because it makes my hair feel really, really good,” she says. For a nourishing lip treatment, Harvey uses the KNC Beauty Supa Scrub Set, which features a sugar scrub and lip-shaped silicone pad for extra exfoliation.

Of course, her beauty routine also includes products from her very own brand, SKN by Lori Harvey. First up is the Goji Berry Cleanser. “I love this cleanser,” she says in a voiceover as she lathers the product on her skin. “It’s super lightweight, it has a low pH so it’s non-drying; it’s actually gonna make my skin feel hydrated after.” Harvey follows this up with the White Tea Toner (which she sprays directly onto her face as well as on a cotton pad that she then sweeps over her skin), Vitamin C Serum, and Peptide Eye Complex.

Next, she applies a face moisturizer, SKN by Lori Harvey Niacinamide Cream. “This is really good for also brightening; if you don’t know, I’m obsessed with just bright, hydrated, glowy skin.” Finally, Harvey applies Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment in the salted caramel scent, which she says makes her lips feel “super nice and juicy.”

Ahead, check out the products Harvey uses to keep her hair and skin looking fresh.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.