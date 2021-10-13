Imagine, for a brief moment, that you are invited to Cardi B’s birthday party. After the initial shock and perhaps confusion wears off, your next thought is, inevitably: what do I wear to such a monumental and inevitably glamorous occasion? Luckily, Lizzo has so kindly created the blueprint for such an affair. Last night, she wowed at the rapper’s 29th birthday celebration by showing up in a completely see-through dress (which was very reminiscent of Rihanna’s iconic sheer gown at the 2014 CFDA Awards) along with a dramatic, waist-length long ponytail, sparkly butterfly clips, and a perfectly understated makeup look complete with flirtatiously long lashes.

In true Lizzo fashion, the “Truth Hurts” singer revealed her look with a series of photos and videos on Instagram. In the first shot, her extra-long pony cascades down the back of the sheer purple dress, and in a later image, she shares an up-close shot that shows off the stunning, early 2000s-esque butterfly clips as well as her gorgeously laid baby hairs. “Mood when ur too drunk to function at the function,” she captioned the final photoset. She may be intoxicated, but Lizzo’s jaw-dropping look is no less captivating.

Lizzo’s long ponytail is courtesy of her hairstylist (and the self-proclaimed “Beyonce of Baby Hair”), Shelby Swain. The stylist has been responsible for many of Lizzo’s show-stopping looks; most recently, the gloriously early aughts, barrette-laden style she wore to the Millenium tour, along with a B2K-inspired Burberry ensemble. Swain also created the dramatic, center-parted look on Lizzo in the cover art for “Rumors”, her recent single featuring Cardi B, as well as the high ponytail that accompanied her Barbie-pink outfit during her performance at Global Citizen Live in New York City.

As of late, long ponytails have emerged as a major trend among pop divas, including Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and, of course, Ariana Grande. Whether low and sleek or high and voluminous, it seems the glamorous style will be around for the long haul — pun intended.