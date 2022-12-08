(Celebrity)

You’ve Never Seen A French Manicure Like Lizzo’s Latest Look

She’s on fire.

@lizzobeeating
Lizzo baby pink nails and highlights

To get technical, Lizzo’s zodiac sign is firmly in Taurus, a grounded and creative earth sign. But going just by her infectious energy and penchant for everything eye-grabbing, she’s spiritually a fire sign — no question. And in fact, all the evidence necessary to support that claim can be found in her new manicure from the People’s Choice Awards. Lizzo’s red and gold nails, at first-glance, are a fiery swirl of scarlets, metallics, and gleaming rhinestones, but a closer look reveals they’re actually an abstract take on a classic French manicure. The concentration of darker-toned, black-tinted red at the tips looks like slowly fading embers, while the bursts of gold — not to mention the jewels — make it holiday party-perfect.

The glittering manicure came courtesy of celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu, who routinely works with Lizzo in addition to fellow A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Issa Rae, and Gwen Stefani. In a zoomed-in look at the glossy French tips, posted to Ishizu’s Instagram, fans can take in the mani’s full effect. There are so many tiny details that have to be seen close-up to truly appreciate, like the trail of royal blue dots snaking up the nude-toned nail beds. The touches of gold, though, are what really connects the manicure to her Alexander McQueen ensemble, accessories, and tangle of glamorous hair rings, too.

@lizzobeeating

The entirety of Lizzo’s glam captured the same gilded, opulent vibe of the nails, from her soft, smoky eyeshadow to the warm flush of coral-toned blush across her cheekbones — all the handiwork of her go-to makeup artist, Alexx Mayo. One of the most unexpected and exciting elements of her look, however, were the constellation of hair rings concentrated at her side-part. A regal way to do the celeb-beloved hair jewelry trend, the Shelby Swain-created hairstyle is an instantly-memorable one.

@erierinailz

If you’re still deciding exactly what manicures to get for holiday parties, events, and — most crucially — New Year’s Eve, consider this a sign to bring the heat. Move away from the notion that French manicures need to have perfectly-defined borders and classic colors and embrace the extravagance of a non-traditional version — clearly, taking a risk can seriously pay off.