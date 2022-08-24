Want To Shine Extra Bright This Fall? Try Wearing Your Power Color

Here’s some astrology 101: Each zodiac sign is ruled by a planet or celestial body which relates to specific characteristic and archetypal energies, and has a color associated with it. “When we purposely harness the color that relates to our zodiac sign, we are calling in the energy of our ruling planet,” says Narayana Montufar, an astrologer and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. In other words, your zodiac sign’s color can make you feel powerful and confident. And most importantly, it can help you align more with who you really are, because in astrology, one’s sun sign (sometimes referred to as star sign) relates to their identity.

“Working with your zodiac sign’s power color can help you call in the essence of your innate nature,” says Lisa Stardust, an NYC-based astrologer, author, and tarot card reader. “Doing this can add passion, clear communication, and love to your life by wearing the hue. It’ll make you feel as though you’re empowering yourself by being able to align with your truest essence.”

Wearing the color via your clothes, accessories, jewelry, makeup, or nail polish isn’t only one way to work with its energy. You can also incorporate it into your decor style, which Montafur says works particularly well because the space will absorb the energies of the color. For instance, a red room will make you feel euphoric, while a lavender room feels calm and spiritual.

Montufar also suggests carrying a crystal of that color, which acts as a natural activator of the power color's energy, or visualizing the color during meditation to harness its power. That said, Stardust notes there is no right or wrong way to work with power colors, so consider this your permission slip to have fun with it.

Below, learn your zodiac sign’s power color, according to astrologers.

Aries: Red

Given that this zodiac sign is known for being fiery and passionate, red is a very fitting power color. According to Stardust, red is the color of desires, intense emotion, and lust — all characteristics associated with Aries.

Taurus: Green

It's no surprise that this Earth sign's power color is green. (Side note: Every zodiac sign is associated with one of the four elements: Earth, fire, air, or water.) "Green represents abundance, prosperity, and earthy indulgence as well as attainment which corresponds with Taurus' desires," Stardust says.

Gemini: Yellow

Geminis should reach for the color yellow, specifically when dealing with things relating to communication. "Yellow is the color of communication, which is what Gemini is known for," Stardust says. "This color helps them assess, spread, and understand information better as yellow is the color of the mind."

Cancer: White or Silver

For Cancer, it's the moon, which Stardust notes is associated with the colors white and silver. "These shades represent purity of emotion and intuition," she explains. “They also represent the water sign's ability to understand others on a deep and nonjudgmental level."

Leo: Orange or Gold

Add some orange and gold to your wardrobe if you're a Leo. These colors are connected to the sun, which rules this fire sign, and Stardust says they allow Leo to "revel in its regalness and authority as the proud ruler of the jungle."

Virgo: Brown

The color brown may seem like an unexciting hue, but it's a powerful color to work with for this Earth sign. "Brown represents stability and growth — which are qualities that align with the [Mercury-ruled] sign who's known for their patience and analytical nature," Stardust says.

Libra: Light Pink

"As a sign ruled by Venus, the Goddess of all things love and pleasure, Libra loves shades of light pink," Montufar says. This color, she adds, attunes Libras to the energies of harmony, peace, balance, tenderness, and affection.

Scorpio: Black

Scorpio is ruled by the two most intense planets in the solar system: Mars and Pluto, so the color black resonates with this water sign. "While many people don't feel great in black, Scorpios do, as it is the color of protection and mystery," Montufar says. "It helps them feel comfortable in their own skin."

Sagittarius: Purple

Sagittarius folks should make purple their go-to color. Purple represents spirituality, which is an important theme for this sign. "It uplifts their spirit and calms their mind," Montufar says. "Purple is also a color linked to royalty, giving this sign a special place in the zodiac."

Capricorn: Burgundy

For Capricorn, Montufar says the power color is burgundy, which exudes an energy of quality and sophistication that this sign really appreciates. Particularly though, it's a powerful color when dealing with interpersonal relationships. "Capricorns find it a bit hard to open up to people, so this color gives them power and reassurance," Montufar says.

Aquarius: Electric blue

Uranus, the planet of electricity and creativity, rules Aquarius, so Montufar says electric blue is one of the best colors Aquarians can have in their wardrobe. Specifically, she recommends wearing it to stimulate creativity and prompt new ideas. "[Electric blue] also helps them stand out from the crowd, as Aquarians tend to dance to the rhythm of their own drum," she adds.

Pisces: Teal

While Aquarius thrives with a vibrant blue color, Pisces feels most at ease when working with the color teal, a more toned-down blue green shade. "Ruled by Neptune, the God of the Seas, Pisces' color is teal, representative of this sign's idealistic inclination to oneness," Montufar says. "Teal brings calmness and serenity, but also open-mindedness, which perfectly attunes to Pisces' life."