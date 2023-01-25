(Celebrity)
Lizzo's Dramatic New Haircut Exudes 'Rich Aunt Vibes' In The Absolute Best Way
Obsessed is an understatment.
It’s still relatively early in the trend lifecycle, but it’s probably safe to say that Lizzo’s curly bob with bangs will go down as one of the best short-hair transformations of 2023. This year is already shaping up to be a big moment for bob haircuts, and January isn’t even over yet. Just a few days ago, Hailey Bieber nearly broke the internet with her dramatic chop, debuting a chin-length blunt cut with her millions of TikTok followers. Now, Lizzo has followed suit — but of course, she put her own totally unique spin on the trend. The star dropped a series of selfies on Instagram revealing her transformation, and even shared a selfie video showing the voluminous new cut in action.
“ITS GIVING BOBBIANA,” Lizzo captioned the post. In place of her usual long, dark hair, the singer is wearing a short, curly bob falling just above her shoulders. The style, which, considering Lizzo’s love for extreme looks is presumably a wig, also features piece-y bangs and blonde highlights. Along with her blazer and black cat-eye sunglasses, Lizzo’s new bob is giving off serious rich aunt vibes — you know, the aunt who travels the world, looks fabulous while doing it, and always manages to bring home the best gifts? Later in the carousel, she also shared a photo of her latte, which has an incredibly detailed portrait of the star drawn into the foam. All in all, the opulence is off the charts — and followers took note.
“You’re serving as per usual,” one user wrote. “You taking a sip of yourself is everything! 🙌” said another. Lizzo’s transformation also drew comments from her famous friends, like Queer Eye star and JVN founder Jonathan Van Ness. “I want Lizzo latte or cappuccino art only & forever,” they wrote. Fellow musician SZA said: “Ur so pretty and cool Marsha 😍”
Though the star didn’t mention her glam team in the post, her bob is likely courtesy of her go-to hairstylist, Shelby Swain. To complement her new short look, Lizzo went with a classic glam makeup look. Behind her sunnies, you can see that she has a soft smoky eye and fluttery falsies. She also opted for a sun-kissed blush and a nude, glossy lip.
If you’ve been thinking about going short with your hair, now is the time — just let celebrity transformations like Lizzo’s be your guide.