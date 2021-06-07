Emily Ratajkowski & Hailey Bieber Both Love This Mermaidcore Top

Mermaidcore fashion encompasses shell embellishments and marine life-inspired motifs —anything that conjures up images of the sea. While perhaps not as well-known as its themed style counterparts like cottagecore and craftcore, the nature-inspired trend is about to be Summer 2021’s leading look. You can thank Emily Ratajkowski and her colorful Versace bustier top for this. On the eve of the supermodel’s 30th birthday, Ratajkowski wore a multi-colored top that resembled a fairytale seashell bra and she looked like a real-life mermaid.

The model shared not one, but two different Instagram posts of her oceanside look on social media. With her toes in the sand and a sherbert-colored sunset serving as an awe-inspiring backdrop, Ratajkowski posed for the camera in her designer party outfit. The two Insta posts gave viewers the chance to notice a few details on her seashell-inspired bustier. For instance, her bra top featured a vibrant yellow and orange color palette that mirrored the spectacular sunset that consumed the horizon. And if you look at her top’s blue ruffle trim, you’ll notice the fashionable detail paralleled the breaking waves that crashed behind her.

Along with the mermaidcore top, the star wore a neon orange midi skirt that featured a fascinating, on-trend detail: a buckle, cutout waistband. Once again, 2021’s cutout trend continues to prevail and pop up in celebrity outfit pics, confirming the style is here to stay.

Both Ratajkowski’s bustier and skirt are from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The show — as admirers of the Italian fashion house might recall — felt as if designer Donatella Versace and King Poseidon collaborated to deliver a fun, aquatic-themed collection. (Supermodels like Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk walked down the runway while wearing starfish printed dresses and wet hairstyles as if the models had emerged out of the ocean.) With Ratajkowski taking the pieces off the runway and wearing them in a more scenic, natural habitat — aka the beach — she revealed the full potential of mermaidcore. It is a beach-ready, wearable trend that makes for a whimsical twist on traditional summer dressing.

(+) Versace Press Office via Getty Images (+) Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images INFO 1/2

Emrata isn’t the only fashion girl who’s a fan of the nautical Versace bustier: Hailey Bieber wore the same embellished top on Elle’s April 2021 cover. With endorsements from two of fashion’s top trendsetters, now is the ideal time to start your deep dive into seaside fashion. If you feel inspired to kick start your #MermaidGirlSummer, browse a few top options that are reminiscent of Ratajkowski’s, below. You will discover plenty of options for your underwater sartorial adventure. Style your top with a skirt, as Ratajkowski did, or pair it with jeans for a more casual daytime look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.