Lizzo’s Birthday Outfit Was Perfectly Over-The-Top Fabulous

Lizzo’s style never fails to make a statement. Her wardrobe consists of bold colors that reveal just the right amount of skin, whether she’s on the red carpet, lounging by the pool, or filming a TikTok at home. As of late, her looks keep getting better and better — take the gold bikini she posed in for Instagram or the ‘90s-inspired ensemble she wore to Coachella, for example. That’s why it’s no surprise that Lizzo’s 34th birthday outfit was ultra glamorous. While Lizzo’s feather-trimmed mini dress from 16Arlington was the star of the moment, she also used the photo-op to debut her boyfriend.

On April 26, Lizzo arrived at the infamous Craig’s in Los Angeles for dinner, which is also a favorite of celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, and the Kardashians. As Lizzo stepped off her party bus, the Truth Hurts singer stunned in her sheer mini slip dress, which featured light pink bejeweled flowers and pink and white feathers. Plus in typical Lizzo fashion, she added extra sparkle to the look with a pair of light pink, pointed-toe pumps from Mach & Mach that featured glimmering crystal bows. The footwear brand is deemed a night-out staple by fashion girls for its eye-catching sparkly heel designs and has been spotted on celebrities like Megan Fox and Kylie Jenner. The final touch for Lizzo’s birthday look was a pair of oversized sunglasses with “That B*tch” embossed in gold across the lenses.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Lizzo paired the sultry garment with simple glam. Her extra-long hair was styled in effortless and romantic beach waves. On the makeup front, she went with a glowing natural face, wearing a light purple eyeshadow, a coral pink blush, neutral lips, and lots of highlighter.

Ab / BACKGRID

Her birthday celebration comes four days after her surprise Coachella performance alongside Harry Styles in Indio, California. For the Weekend 2 show, Lizzo and Styles wore matching two-toned, pink and orange feathered coats while singing a rendition of I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

If you love Lizzo’s birthday outfit and want to channel her same energy at your next party, shop her exact dress plus similar (but equally as bold) options ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.