Lizzo Gave Off Summer Goddess Vibes In This Shimmery Bikini

Celebrities, when they’re off-duty, love to go for a quick dip in the pool. This also presents them with an opportunity to snap a few photos of their swimsuit style to post on social media. Tracee Ellis Ross often shares herself in printed bikinis against a scenic background while Hailey Bieber showcases her stash of colorful sets while on vacation. Lizzo is another celeb who loves to share her swimwear attire, which is often accompanied by a body positivity message. Most recently, Lizzo wore a gold bikini while hanging out in her pool and wrote in the Instagram caption that she’s “back to work.”

While it remains to be seen what exactly she means by this (perhaps she’s working on new music?), her fans will take note of her gorgeous swimsuit. And in usual Lizzo fashion, she gave her fans a complete 360 view of her look. The metallic gold bikini top was a wrap-around style, which tied in the front, while her bottoms had a cheeky fit. She exuded a calm vibe with her no-makeup, makeup look and loose curls. In the past, Lizzo’s swimsuit accoutrements included belly chains and jewelry, however, for her latest bikinigram she kept it simple. No matter though, as she still channeled the summer goddess vibes in her shimmering bikini.

For your next vacation or a casual weekend by the pool, embody Lizzo’s calm vibes with one of the golden-hued sets, below. You’ll find various swimsuits that range from a deep medallion hue to a metallic gold color from brands like J.Crew and Gucci. Plus, for fashion girls seeking an everyday swimsuit style with a bit of pizzazz, a golden shimmering bikini will allow you to sparkle in the sun.

