If there’s one place where Lizzo’s over-the-top style is perfectly suited, it’s Coachella. The star never has a dull moment on stage (or off, for that matter), but this year’s festival looks were something special. Her performance with Harry Styles over the weekend warranted a particularly show-stopping look, and boy, did she deliver. Not only did the singer match Styles in an all-pink ensemble, but Lizzo’s Coachella nails incorporated some of the buzziest manicure trends of the moment.

The nail art craze has only gained momentum in 2022, and it seems like the looks are getting more inventive by the minute. 3D designs and metallic chrome finishes have become some of the most popular styles, especially among celebrities. Dua Lipa famously loves to combine the two, her globular metallic nails appearing in many an Instagram photo dump. It looks like Lizzo has taken a page out of the fellow singer’s book, as her Coachella manicure involved multiple chrome shades and plenty of 3D embellishments.

Her long, square-shaped nails — courtesy of nail artist Eri Ishizu — featured a dreamy silver-magenta ombre and an array of embellishments like 3D globs, crystals, and even custom lettering reading “Taurus”, Lizzo’s zodiac sign. In an Instagram post, Ishizu shared a step-by-step breakdown of the nail look, which she created using CND nail products.

She began by using CND Plexigel Bonder on the natural nail, followed by CND Future Forms, a foil-like material that helps sculpt a custom nail shape. Ishizu then applied two coats of CND Plexigel Builder to build the desired length. Next, it was time for the color. “Apply two coats of CND Shellac in Safety Pin and Magenta Mischief, blending in the center to create a gradient effect,” the nail artist wrote in her caption.

Then, Ishizu applied CND No Wipe+ Top Coat and added CND Over the Top Effects in the shade Pearl Obsession, which is actually a powder formula that gets brushed into the nails, giving a luminous chrome effect. She sealed the topper in with another layer of topcoat before going in with the embellishments. Finally, she moisturized the nails with CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care.

Ahead, shop all of the CND products that went into Lizzo’s stunning Coachella manicure and recreate it for yourself.

