Lindsay Lohan’s Latest Vintage Moment Is Her Most Glam Look Yet

Lindsay Lohan may have put acting on the back burner for most of the 2010s (in 2014, she even relocated to Dubai, where she reportedly still resides), but the Parent Trap alum is back and seems to be making up for lost time. She made a triumphant comeback in 2022, starring in Netflix’s holiday film Falling For Christmas. And this week, the 37-year-old revealed a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works — and, obviously, social media erupted after the news broke. Lohan is also on a press tour for her upcoming rom-com, Irish Wish (which is coming to Netflix on March 15). And last night, Lohan lit up the red carpet at the movie’s premiere, looking ethereal in a silky white vintage gown.

On March 5, Lohan (and her sister and brother!) arrived at The Paris Theater in New York City, where the event took place. For her look, Lohan turned to Albright Fashion Library, choosing a vintage slip dress from John Galliano’s archives for the affair. The V-neck dress had ruching on the bodice portion of the gown, which gave it some flair. Accessories-wise, Lohan worked in a handful of dazzling jewelry into the neutral outfit, such as sparkly drop earrings, as well as a mixture of silver and gold bracelets and rings. And if you look very closely, you’ll spot the actor wearing a nameplate necklace with her son Luai’s name. For her footwear, she went with pumps courtesy of Santoni. At some point in the evening, Lohan bundled up in a luxe cream wool coat, which was a nice contrast against her white number. And in some images, she’s also seen toting around a black boxy handbag.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Lohan was clearly in the mood for winter whites yesterday, as she stepped out in a neutral ensemble the morning of the premiere. Heading into The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor was pictured in a fuzzy cream coat, white blouse, and coordinating relaxed trousers.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Should you want to emulate Lohan’s latest red carpet moment for an upcoming black tie event, check out the styles ahead.