The year 2021 will, henceforth, be known as the time all Y2K it-girls got engaged. First, Paris Hilton announced her engagement to Carter Reum back in February (the duo tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2021). Next, the incomparable princess of pop and now-free Britney Spears announced her engagement in September. Last but not least, congratulations are due for Lindsay Lohan, who got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Bader Shammas, over the weekend. The actor shared the news via Instagram where Lohan’s engagement ring, a massive Harry Winston sparkler, was front-and-center in each image. “My love. My life. My family. My future. #love 💍,” the Mean Girls alum captioned her romantic photo dump.

Lohan’s ring boasts a hefty square-cut diamond, which one can interpret as a nod to fall 2021’s trend of chunky engagement rings. What’s interesting, however, is that Lohan’s oversized diamond is set on a thin, diamond-encrusted band, mirroring the dainty engagement ring phenomenon that’s become a go-to choice among minimalist brides. The actor’s sparkler is unique in that it is equal parts delicate and dramatic, effectively combining two seemingly antithetical yet equally popular bridal jewelry trends. Perhaps Lohan’s special bauble will even herald a new engagement ring trend altogether, one that encourages brides to mix and match the frontrunning styles to find an individualistic design that suits them best.

The exact particulars of Lohan’s engagement ring are, unfortunately, sparse. However, the chief operating officer of Rare Carat, Apeksha Kothari, speculated to Page Six that her stone is approximately six carats. “With high color and high clarity, I would estimate the retail value at a cool quarter of a million dollars – $250,000,” Kothari told the publication.

Shop rings with similar oversized and square-cut diamonds, below. Some — like Astterria’s 3.01-carat sparkler — boast diamond-encrusted bands that match the high-shine look of Lohan’s engagement ring. Others, however, are more simplistic and feature gem-free bands — take Valerie Madison’s solitaire moissanite piece, for example.

