Cardi B as a turquoise jewelry-wearing cowgirl wasn’t on the bingo card for summer 2025 — but there’s no denying that she nailed it. The rapper has been soaking up all that France has to offer, even performing live for the first time in over a year and thrilling fans by dropping her single Outside during Cannes Lions 2025. Riding high on life, Cardi spent the weekend in Paris, where she stepped out to join the Beyhive at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in the city. Taking the show in side-by-side with Tina Knowles, unsurprisingly, the inimitable fashion plate’s outfit made quite the lasting impression.

Working with her longtime stylist Kollin Carter — who also attended the Sunday evening gig alongside her — Cardi pulled out all the stops when it came to her Western-inspired statement. Accompanying her long platinum blonde hair, the New York-native leaned into method dressing with a custom textured cowboy hat by Sarah Sukol. The in-demand milliner is also the talent behind Diana Ross’ Met Gala headgear and many of Beyoncé’s own embellished hats since the tour kicked off.

Cardi and Carter also enlisted corsetry maestro Candice Cuoco to create a leather and cow hair lace-up corset featuring rows of hand-cut lambskin fringe to form the basis of the outfit. A matching sandy-hued patchwork short hair fur coat was commissioned from Los Angeles-based designer Jagne, both of which matched her ultra rare vintage Christian Louboutin boots.

Complementing the neutral hues of her couture cowgirl ensemble, incredibly detailed statement turquoise jewelry made the look pop even more.

American jewelry designer Jeniece Blanchet of the brand JéBlanc (whose pieces have also been worn by Tyla, Beyoncé, and Halle Bailey) took to Instagram to share a close-up peek at the intricately-detailed necklaces, pendant, bracelets, and earrings, which seem to nod to traditional design.

One of the world’s most ancient gems, turquoise jewelry is synonymous with the history and cultures of Ancient Egyptians, Persians, and Turks. It’s also always been intrinsic in the dress and ceremonial rituals of Indigenous tribes and Native Americans, particularly in the Southwest, since the late 1800s.

Quannah Chasinghorse, a model and activist who is Hän Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota, memorably incorporated layers of turquoise jewelry into her Met Gala red carpet appearance in 2021, helping to shine a mainstream spotlight on how impactful and strong turquoise is. With her epic Cowboy Carter look, Cardi reminded millions of fans to embrace individuality and reach for this special stone to make a cool outfit even more unique.