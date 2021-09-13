Congratulations are in order for the princess of pop! On Sept. 12, Britney Spears announced she and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged after nearly five years of dating. The “Toxic” singer shared the joyous news via an adorable Instagram video, in which Spears showed off the gorgeous diamond ring Asghari had custom-made for her. Spears’ engagement ring features a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting. There is a series of sparkling pavé diamonds adorning the ring's prongs and basket.

The sparkler has a sentimental and peek-a-boo touch, too: The word “Lioness,” Asghari’s personal nickname for Spears, is engraved on the inside of the band. In the candid and romantic video, Asghari asked Spears if she liked her new diamond bauble, to which she quickly and enthusiastically responded, “Yes,” with a bright smile on her face.

Asghari teamed up with New York City jeweler Roman Malayev of Forever Diamonds to design the one-of-a-kind ring. “We are thrilled to congratulate Britney and Sam on their recent engagement. Their journey together has touched people around the world, and we’re so excited to be a part of their forever,” said Malayev in a press release.

In honor of the couple’s romantic story, Forever Diamonds named the ring’s unique setting “The Britney” and has made it available for everyone to shop on its site, foreverdiamondsny.com. The ring can be customized however you please, whether that’s by engraving your partner’s nickname on the inside of the band or by adjusting the shape or carat of the diamond.

Asghari also shared a celebratory Instagram post, opting for a photo of him and Spears sharing a kiss. He simply captioned his engagement announcement with “🤴👸,” perhaps a nod to Spears’ reigning royal status within pop music.

According to recent engagement ring trend reports, hidden accents, like Spears’ engraved nickname and surprise pavé diamond detailing, are increasingly popular amongst brides-to-be. Thus, Spears’ special bauble is right on trend. For those who are currently engagement ring shopping — or maybe you’d like to upgrade your current sparkler — nudge your partner in the direction of Spears’ design.

Shop rings with similar diamond-encrusted accents, below, as well as Spear’s exact stunning piece by Forever Diamonds. However, you’ll have to inquire directly with the jewelry brand to discuss the pricing of the special ring named after the iconic star, as the price tag depends on the customizations.

