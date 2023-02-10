New York Fashion Week officially kicked off tonight, which means a barrage of runway videos and outfit pics will soon consume your Instagram feed — if they haven’t already. Leading the charge were the guests at Christian Siriano’s show at Gotham Hall in NYC this evening. A favorite of model Ashley Graham and actor Alicia Silverstone, the designer usually draws a star-studded crowd. This season proved no different as celebs like Lindsay Lohan cheered on Siriano’s latest Fall/Winter 2023 creations from the front row.

The Falling for Christmas actor wore a copper hue cape top and trousers to the event, which was presumably from the brand, and also serendipitously matched her fiery hair color. Lohan was surrounded by good company as to her left was journalist and author Derek Blasberg — every celebrity’s BFF — while to her right was Quinta Brunson. The Abbott Elementary actor is having a moment this year, as she took home the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her show. Further down, she rubbed elbows with the one-and-only Julia Stiles.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

We’d be remiss not to mention Brunson’s look, too: She stunned in a black cutout dress with a matching hat, titled just so for that fashun effect. Her tiny sunglasses shielded her eyes from all the flashing camera lights as she posed for photos. Stiles, meanwhile, looked radiant in a hot pink dress with powerful lapels.

Not too long after the show concluded, Stiles posted a photo of the trio to her IG with the caption: “I got gussied up and ran into these fabulous ladies! Thank you @csiriano 👏👠⚡️” Brunson responded in the comment section with red heart emojis — cute!

Since the runway shows are only beginning, you can likely expect to see these women around for the rest of the week as they pop up to another NYFW catwalk or party. We, for one, will be keeping an eye on Lohan and her looks as she could be this season’s It star, much like how Julia Fox won NYFW back in February 2022.