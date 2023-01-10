(Red Carpet)
The Outfits At The 2023 Golden Globes Brought All The Glamour & Fun
See what everyone wore.
On Jan. 10, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards dominated social media feeds as the show returned in a more traditional form compared to last year’s festivities. (In 2022, due to ethical lapses and discrepancies amongst the organizers, the annual ceremony did not air on television and winners were quietly announced.) Tonight, however, the red carpet was rolled out at The Beverly Hilton hotel, where celebrities posed up a storm for photographers. As expected, stars wore their best fashion looks to the 2023 Golden Globes with Laverne Cox, Viola Davis, and Michelle Yeoh leading the way.
Cox, who hosted this year’s Live From E!: Golden Globes show, wore a John Galliano blue dress that featured draping and sequin details. Meanwhile Viola Davis, who was in The Woman King, rocked a gorgeous Jason Wu gown. And then there was big winner of the night Michelle Yeoh, who took home the award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, embracing all the glamour in a navy sequin Armani Privé dress. If their ensembles give off any indication of what’s to come for award season, it’s that everyone’s excited to dress up (and wear blue!) again.
Without further ado, see everyone’s incredible outfits at the Globes ahead.
Selena Gomez
Gomez wore an off-the-shoulder velvet dress.
Michelle Williams
Williams went for the dramatic ruffles in this off-white, one-shoulder look.
Letitia Wright
Wright rocked an orange and ivory Prada dress.
Lily James
James, global ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council, wore custom Atelier Versace with natural diamond jewelry from Harry Winston.
Viola Davis
Davis wore a royal blue gown on the carpet with Chopard jewelry.
Jenna Ortega
The Wednesday actor wore a Gucci Spring/Summer 2023 look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh looked timeless in an Armani Privé strapless gown with embroidered crystals and sequins.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Taylor-Joy wore a sunny-yellow number from Dior and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Margot Robbie
Robbie rocked a custom Chanel dress.
Ana de Armas
The actor wore custom Louis Vuitton.
Angela Bassett
Bassett glittered in a custom Pamella Roland silver sequin gown from the Pre-Fall 2023 Collection. She wore Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewelry.
Julia Garner
Garner walked the carpet in a flowing pink dress from Gucci and wore De Beers jewelry.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Rodriguez stunned in an off-the-shoulder bow motif dress.
Kaley Cuoco
The actor wore a lavender-colored gown and jewelry from Rahaminov Diamonds.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
The actor wore a bustier-inspired black lace gown.
Elizabeth Debicki
Debicki kept it pretty in pink.
Quinta Brunson
Brunson wore a fluffy two-toned gown from Christian Siriano.
Jessica Chastain
Chastain wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and Gucci jewelry.
Britt Lower
Lower opted for opera gloves with her strapless gown from Bach Mai and wore jewelry by REZA.
Laverne Cox
The actor stunned in a vintage John Galliano look styled with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry.
Bailey Bass
Bass wore a Regencycore-inspired gown from Dior.
Jenny Slate
Slate wore a Rodarte Spring/Summer 2023 dress paired with Sophia Webster’s Jasmine Pump in gold.
Chloe Flower
Flower wore a high-low gown with white gloves.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ralph wore a custom Aliétte purple dress that took 960 hours to make.
Zanna Roberts Rassi
The entertainment host wore an Alexander McQueen dress with jewelry from Delfina Delettrez, Rainbow K, and Grace Lee.
More to come...