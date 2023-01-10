On Jan. 10, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards dominated social media feeds as the show returned in a more traditional form compared to last year’s festivities. (In 2022, due to ethical lapses and discrepancies amongst the organizers, the annual ceremony did not air on television and winners were quietly announced.) Tonight, however, the red carpet was rolled out at The Beverly Hilton hotel, where celebrities posed up a storm for photographers. As expected, stars wore their best fashion looks to the 2023 Golden Globes with Laverne Cox, Viola Davis, and Michelle Yeoh leading the way.

Cox, who hosted this year’s Live From E!: Golden Globes show, wore a John Galliano blue dress that featured draping and sequin details. Meanwhile Viola Davis, who was in The Woman King, rocked a gorgeous Jason Wu gown. And then there was big winner of the night Michelle Yeoh, who took home the award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, embracing all the glamour in a navy sequin Armani Privé dress. If their ensembles give off any indication of what’s to come for award season, it’s that everyone’s excited to dress up (and wear blue!) again.

Without further ado, see everyone’s incredible outfits at the Globes ahead.

Selena Gomez

Gomez wore an off-the-shoulder velvet dress.

Michelle Williams

Williams went for the dramatic ruffles in this off-white, one-shoulder look.

Letitia Wright

Wright rocked an orange and ivory Prada dress.

Lily James

James, global ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council, wore custom Atelier Versace with natural diamond jewelry from Harry Winston.

Viola Davis

Davis wore a royal blue gown on the carpet with Chopard jewelry.

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday actor wore a Gucci Spring/Summer 2023 look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh looked timeless in an Armani Privé strapless gown with embroidered crystals and sequins.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy wore a sunny-yellow number from Dior and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Margot Robbie

Robbie rocked a custom Chanel dress.

Ana de Armas

The actor wore custom Louis Vuitton.

Angela Bassett

Bassett glittered in a custom Pamella Roland silver sequin gown from the Pre-Fall 2023 Collection. She wore Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewelry.

Julia Garner

Garner walked the carpet in a flowing pink dress from Gucci and wore De Beers jewelry.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Rodriguez stunned in an off-the-shoulder bow motif dress.

Kaley Cuoco

The actor wore a lavender-colored gown and jewelry from Rahaminov Diamonds.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The actor wore a bustier-inspired black lace gown.

Elizabeth Debicki

Debicki kept it pretty in pink.

Quinta Brunson

Brunson wore a fluffy two-toned gown from Christian Siriano.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and Gucci jewelry.

Britt Lower

Lower opted for opera gloves with her strapless gown from Bach Mai and wore jewelry by REZA.

Laverne Cox

The actor stunned in a vintage John Galliano look styled with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry.

Bailey Bass

Bass wore a Regencycore-inspired gown from Dior.

Jenny Slate

Slate wore a Rodarte Spring/Summer 2023 dress paired with Sophia Webster’s Jasmine Pump in gold.

Chloe Flower

Flower wore a high-low gown with white gloves.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ralph wore a custom Aliétte purple dress that took 960 hours to make.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

The entertainment host wore an Alexander McQueen dress with jewelry from Delfina Delettrez, Rainbow K, and Grace Lee.

