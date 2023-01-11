Can you hear that? It’s the heralding of the 2023 award show season, kicked off by a forever-favorite. Few red carpets are as simultaneously glamorous and freewheeling as the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the event of choice for A-listers to experiment with new makeup trends, bold colors, and comfort zone-obliterating hairstyles. The best 2023 Golden Globes red carpet beauty looks seem to act as previews for the exciting season ahead. After all, its reputation serves as a temperature check for the upcoming Oscars.

Early arrivals such as actors Laverne Cox and Sheryl Lee Ralph immediately set the glitzy tone for the evening. They walked the red carpet in gleaming jeweled gowns, complete with color-coordinating nail polish and eyeshadow, respectively. Meanwhile, Heidi Klum thrilled her fans by going all-out on retro Barbiecore curls with smoky, sultry eye makeup. Jamie Lee Curtis, on the other hand, proved why her signature style is considered the queen of all pixie cuts. (Although Julia Garner and Claire Danes are on her heels with chic and sleek blonde bixie haircuts. Is this the next style trend for 2023? Maybe so.)

Ahead, scroll through TZR’s roundup of the night’s most notable red carpet beauty looks — it’s growing longer by the minute.

Michelle Yeoh

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thanks to Dyson tools, Better Not Younger products, and the skilled hands of celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica, Yeoh’s ultra-long, super-straight hair is so shiny, it’s reflective — not unlike her shimmering, sequined gown.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the softest take on the beauty-ensemble matching trend yet, Gomez’s plum eyeshadow is just barely visible thanks to expert-level blending. Meanwhile, her high-hoisted ponytail — courtesy of hairstylist Marissa Marino, who used René Furterer products — is so high energy.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Gilded in a canary-yellow set, gold jewelry, and gold nails to match, Taylor-Joy truly glows on the red carpet.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doe-eyed and gorgeous in winged liner and glowy highlight courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury’s new highlighter, Rodriguez just radiates classic red carpet glamour. Her long, side-parted waves softly cascade gown to the top of her gown, trailing her diamond-encrusted jewelry.

Jenna Ortega

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Debuting what looks like an even lighter brunette hair color on the red carpet, one thing’s for sure — Ortega’s doll-like lashes and strategically-placed white eyeliner will rule TikTok by this time tomorrow.

Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

The beauty of cream and white gowns is they match literally everything, including Williams’ glossy coral lipstick on the Globes red carpet. The only pop of color in her soft look for the evening, it’s both delicate and defined.

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Davis is firmly in her blue period as she embraces the rich, vibrant tone on the Golden Globes red carpet. Rather than match her gown exactly, the star went for a metallic streak of turquoise liner that makes her eyes shimmer.

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sweet simplicity is the name of the Robbie’s Golden Globes game, with a brick-red lipstick shade acting as an excellent contrast between her soft pink gown and otherwise-relaxed hair and makeup.

Salma Hayek

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The reigning queen of romantic updos strikes again with a looped, braided bun worthy of a fairytale — especially once her shimmery pink Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow, lipstick, and jeweled gown are factored in.

Jessica Chastain

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sometimes, the most minimal glam makes the biggest statement. For the 2023 Globes, Chastain keeps it pared-down with a sleek, slicked bun, shimmery nude nails, some new Charlotte Tilbury highlighter, and a hint of lash-amplifying mascara.

Lily James

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Delighting fans with her chocolate brown flipped bob (with extra volume thanks to Great Lengths Extensions, applied by celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker), James looks more than a little inspired by the vintage movie sirens of yesteryear.

Niecy Nash

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Regal is the only way to describe this perfectly put-together look from Nash. Despite such a commanding gown and cape, her long, fluttery lashes, smoky makeup, and classic square French tips still grab focus.

Angela Bassett

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Bassett is stunning in full-bodied, retro-inspired curls that stop just above her shoulders to really show off that sequined, halter-style neckline. Her lip color isn’t quite a true red, instead featuring rose tones that complement her warm pink blush.

Jennifer Coolidge

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Inspired by what hairstylist Janine Thompson calls “the sex appeal, mystery, and glamour of a 1950s Italian movie star,” Jennifer Coolidge’s ultra-sultry curls and teased crown are thanks with a slew of best-selling Better Not Younger hair products. Meanwhile, her arched brows and pouty-pink lip shade help perfect the vision.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s official — curtain bangs aren’t going anywhere in 2023, especially the long, almost-grown-out kind seen on Edgar-Jones. The casual nature of the length feels so naturally glamorous.

Julia Garner

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

With her trademark platinum pixie straightened into piece-y side-bangs, Garner’s Bobby Eliot-styled hair — created with René Furterer products and GHD tools — is next-level.

Quinta Brunson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone knew Brunson would show up on the red carpet in an enviable blend of thoroughly modern trends and classic motifs — it’s practically her beauty signature — but her 2023 Golden Globes look is next-level. With a sleek, voluminous ponytail created by celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand and Dyson hair tools, she’s a knockout.

Kaley Cuoco

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A beautifully pregnant Cuoco chose a polished Tinkerbell bun for the awards show, allowing her long, bottleneck bangs to frame her face. Her red nails stand out against the soft lilac of her gown as a fresh pop of color, too.

Jenny Slate

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sweet, sophisticated, and a little sexy, Slate’s casual-glam curly updo is cinched by that delicate, free-flowing tendril emphasizing her bone structure.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Fact: No one does a smoldering smoky eye like Curtis. For this red carpet, she opted for tried-and-true earth tones by makeup artist Grace Ahn on behalf of Anastasia Beverly Hills, helping her famous chopping pixie stand out all the more.

Chloe Flower

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a perfect match to her cloudlike gown and its billowing train, Flower’s waves are as glossy and cascading as it gets. They’re complemented by a fluttery LASHIFY falsies moment, expertly applied by celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin.

Laverne Cox

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Cox, channeling an Old Hollywood siren in fluffy vintage curls and a siren-red lip, is every bit the classic leading lady — note the Galliano gown-matching French tips, too.

Heidi Klum

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Klum, who looked show-stopping in a feathers-and-sequins confection, goes all-in on retro glam with big, side-parted, ‘80s-inspired curls and sultry eyeshadow that stands out against nude lips.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going for a luxe monochromatic moment, the Abbott Elementary star shined in a beaded purple gown with matching eyeshadow. Notably, the shadow shades vary from a softer lilac-toned purple to a deeper jewel tone to emphasize her eyes.

Claire Danes

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The actor’s sleek blonde razor bixie was talked neatly behind one ear, showing off her dangling earrings and also adding geometric shape to the effortlessly cool hairstyle.