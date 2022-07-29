It seems like Lily James is gunning for the unofficial title of Hollywood’s Greatest Beauty Chameleon. The English actor stunned the world with her uncanny transformation into ‘90s icon and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson for the recent Hulu series Pam & Tommy, then returning to her natural brunette for the show’s promo tour and 2022 award show circuit. Now, James has gone blonde yet again thanks to London-based hairstylist John MacPherson, who shared a photo of the jaw-dropping transformation on Instagram.

“Brunette to blonde for @lilyjamesofficial 🔥🔥🔥,” MacPherson wrote in the caption of a photo carousel posted yesterday which showed off James’ new color from different angles as well as a “before” image of her chocolate brown hair. Unlike the bright, bombshell blonde she wore as Anderson, James’ current blonde has more warmth and definition, with her brunette roots fading gently into the lighter shades. It also looks like MacPherson gave the actor some long layers, soft waves, and face-framing curtain bangs.

Unsurprisingly, people are loving the transformation. “I love her blonde my Lily!” singer Rita Ora commented on the post. “BEAUTIFUL! Why can she literally rock any color!” wrote another user.

Before returning to blonde, James was unrecognizable in a sleek black bob and black lipstick for the Versace Fall-Winter 2022 campaign, embodying a “Versace goddess”. Given the fact that the look was for a photoshoot (and that James had been appearing on Instagram with her usual long locks), it’s safe to assume that the bob cut was just a wig, but that didn’t make it any less impactful.

In a press release, Donatella Versace herself praised the star’s ability to adapt to the dramatic new style, saying: “When Lily got in front of the camera she transformed! Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power. That’s exactly how you should feel when wearing Versace!”

James’ fresh, sun-kissed blonde suits her beautifully, but knowing the star, she could switch up her look at any given moment, whether for a new role or editorial campaign. For now, though, she’s leaning into the beachy-chic shade that’s perfect for summer — and may even be a subtle homage to her days portraying Pamela Anderson.