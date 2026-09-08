Lewis Hamilton has become known for his dapper and occasionally extravagant style over the years. That sartorial dedication was on full display this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, when the racing star wore a thick caramel overcoat with a black suit and Louis Vuitton briefcase. The outerwear would have been perfectly appropriate for the current fall season — except that it was 90°F in Monza, where the Ferrari driver placed sixth in the race. The event was live-streamed on Sunday on Apple TV.

Hamilton’s classic menswear look wasn’t his first instance of dressing for fashion’s sake, rather than the weather. In June, he arrived to the Monaco Grand Prix in a similarly bold purple coat over a light pink suit. Rimless sunglasses and gold chain necklaces brought added shine to that ensemble. Both suiting looks were speculated by fans as a reference to his outfit from announcing he’d be joining the Ferrari team in 2025, according to Fashion Times.

Hamilton’s appearance on the Apple TV livestream followed his lengthy past appearances on the service. In 2021, the seven-time Formula One winner was the subject of the original Apple TV documentary Lewis Hamilton: The Winning Formula. In 2023, he also appeared in its three-part series Project ONE: A Milestone in Automotive History alongside David Coulthard and Victoria Swarovski. He even served as a producer and consultant for the company’s hit racing movie F1 last year, which starred Brad Pitt.

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Hamilton’s relationship with fashion runs deep as well. He’s attended the Met Gala eight times since his first appearance on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s famous steps in 2015. During his racing career, Hamilton also served as a global brand ambassador with Tommy Hilfiger and IWC Schaffhausen, modeled for Balenciaga, and starred in campaign for Rimowa and Lululemon. He’s also held a long-term partnership with Puma, designing collections for the athletic brand on multiple occasions.

With 10 races remaining in this year’s Grand Prix, Hamilton will already be returning to the racetrack soon. He’ll certainly be delivering standout style moments while doing it, as well.