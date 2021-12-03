Laura Harrier's Shacket Is The Type You Can Easily Wear With Anything

Laura Harrier’s everyday style is effortless and trendy with a touch of minimalism. Take a look at her Instagram page and you’ll promptly find an array of fashion girl-approved brands like Gimauas, Mirror Palais, and Réalisation Par. More recently, another Insta-popular label Paris Georgia made its way into the actor’s latest outfit. Harrier’s blue shacket and matching pants set from the New Zealand-based label looked stylish and fuss-free. It also offered a cooler take on your more classic pantsuits. If you haven’t tried this season’s buzzy shacket trend, take a style note from Harrier and incorporate the piece into your next ensemble ASAP.

On Dec. 1, the actor shared a quick mirror selfie on her Instagram story. The snap showcased her pastel-hued outfit, which consisted of an oversize shirt jacket (layered over a white ribbed tank) and a pair of matching Cowboy pants from Paris Georgia. She wore the outfit to attend the grand opening of Gil Rodriguez’s permanent store in Los Angeles. Images from the event revealed that she had teamed her oversized fit with Nike Air Max 97 sneakers. (The sporty footwear is one of her go-to shoes.) Harrier’s String Ting phone charm completed her polished outfit.

(+) @lauraharrier (+) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Founded in 2015 by friends Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie, Paris Georgia has become a mainstay for street style stars and celebs. Lady Gaga, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa all love its contemporary designs. Model Karlie Kloss even wore the same shacket as Harrier (but in yellow) back in May 2021. No celeb, however, loves Paris Georgia like Harrier. She’s shared at least four different looks from the label on her Instagram account since November 2020. Incidentally, she also owns a second pair of Cowboy pants in the light yellow color.

Harrier’s exact shirt jacket and pants are still available to shop on Paris Georgia’s website. Go ahead and secure her trendy co-ords before they sell out. For those who aren’t ready to commit to the luxe look just yet, try out a light blue set from H&M that channels a similar vibe, below.

