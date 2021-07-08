Creative partnerships between supermodels and brands extend beyond just models posing for the cameras. Sometimes, the relationship also involves launching limited-edition products together. Take, for example, Irina Shayk’s recent capsule collection with footwear label Tamara Mellon or Ashley Graham’s collaboration with Aussie eyewear brand QUAY. To add to this growing list of star-studded collabs, ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer just teamed up with Réalisation Par on a ‘90s-inspired collection dubbed SUPER RÉAL. The lineup is filled with pieces suited for your summertime date nights or weekend adventures with your girlfriends.

According to the Schiffer, it was her daughter Clemmie who first brought the brand to her attention. “She suggested we collaborate, and the ‘90s is the decade everyone is talking about at the moment — so we took inspiration from original ‘90s pieces in my archive wardrobe,” Schiffer said in a statement. “It was a lot of fun working on SUPER RÉAL with the Réal team.” The range is comprised of 13 pieces and includes everything from figure-hugging bustier tops to floaty, ghost-like maxi dresses. Alongside the two-piece sets and sheer black long-sleeve tops, the collection offers up more effortless, daywear-appropriate daisy print dresses. The capsule collection even dips its toes into the Y2K era with an ultra cute Milkshake baby tee, which Dua Lipa would totally wear. As far as pricing goes, you can expect to pay anywhere from $69 for said T-shirt to $350 for a dress.

The French brand is a long-time favorite shopping destination amongst many celebs and fashion gals. Most recently, Kaia Gerber wore the a halter neck, flower printed number from the label to her brother’s birthday while Olivia Rodrigo shared several images of herself in an all-black Roxy number on Instagram. Other stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have also been photographed wearing the brand’s whimsical dresses and skirts while out and about on multiple occasions.

Shop a few of the coveted pieces from the Réalisation Par x Claudia Schiffer SUPER RÉAL capsule, below.

