Laufey might have the kind of velvety-smooth voice that would be right at home on a 1950s radio show, but the jazzy pop star is very much a modern girl. Her lyrics are relatable to just about any 20-something navigating love in the 21st century; her tour visuals and music videos are peak modern whimsy; and she isn’t afraid to experiment a little with trends in her personal style. For example: The subtle smoky eye and fresh, airbrushed base makeup she wore to the 2026 CFDA Awards.

For the event, held Nov. 2 in New York City, the singer wore a strapless, tea-length Thom Browne gown with matching pumps. While the ensemble also bore some distinct mid-century vibes, makeup artist Nina Park decided to take a more modern approach for the look. “I wanted the makeup to feel soft and luminous against the structure of the black dress,” says Park.

As such, the name of the game was gentle diffusion and subtle contours, for a look that was elegant without being fussy. “The focus was on keeping everything very seamless and tonal,” says Park. “I used soft neutrals throughout the eyes and lips, with subtle definition and a little warmth so the makeup felt polished without feeling overworked.”

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Working with Guerlain, Park gave the chanteuse “fresh skin” via products including the Terracotta Le Teint Glow Foundation and Terracotta Blush in 05 Deep Coral. Sticking to a cozier color palette, the artist opted for “warm neutral tones” around the eyes, using the Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad. The gentle look was tied together with a “softly defined, rosy-nude lip,” courtesy of the Contour G Lip Pencil in 02 Le Beige Praline and Rouge G Le Strassé Case in 11 Le Beige Noisette - Satin.

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Along with the fresh makeup, Laufey wore an effortless and glossy middle-parted bob, styled by hairstylist Clayton Hawkins, and a short, neutral manicure. The overall vibe was a little bit Audrey Hepburn, a little bit ‘90s minimalist, and wholly 2026.